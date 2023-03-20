How this Kilkenny organic grower owes his success to cold calling – ‘I just turned up at the door of restaurants and asked if they’d like to try my vegetables’

When Vincent Grace was in his 30s, he traded his job as a rehabilitation officer in drugs and prevention services to go organic vegetable farming.

Although it was “a total change of lifestyle”, Vincent craved going back to the way he was brought up — growing and eating organic food — and hoped he could make a living out of it.

“I was brought up on the farm here in Callan in Kilkenny and I remember following Dad around everywhere he went, I was very much interested in farming,” he says.

“Then I sort of lost interest in farming as a teenager and went on to college to study social science and ended up working in drugs and prevention services.”

Vincent with packaged salad

Vincent with packaged salad

After a decade, Vincent wanted a change and moved back Kilkenny with his wife Claire and took over part of the farm.

“I had spent most of my adult life in the same role and the interest in growing vegetables was always there in the back of my mind,” he says.

“I didn’t set out as such to develop an organic vegetable farm. I had the intention of doing something with the farm but I wasn’t sure what exactly that would be.”

In 2011, Vincent took over an acre of his home farm, while his father continued to farm the rest of the land with beef cattle.

He wasn’t sure what market he was going to aim for initially but liked the idea of selling directly to the consumer.

To begin with, Vincent invested in a 30x9m polytunnel, which set him back €5,000, and set a small variety of crops including carrots, potatoes and salads.

Harvesting winter cabbage

Harvesting winter cabbage

When his organic vegetables were almost ready to harvest, he approached some of his family and friends to see if they’d be interested in buying his produce through a vegetable box system.

“They were all keen — people like knowing where their food comes from and knowing that it’s organic,” he says. “I started selling a few boxes that way and even though it was small scale, it kept me going for over a year.”

Vincent set about getting his organic certification through the Irish Organic Association, which he went on to receive in 2013.

In a field of curly kale and purple kale.

In a field of curly kale and purple kale.

“Organically was the only way I ever wanted to grow food,” he says. “I believe strongly that it’s important the food we consume is not treated with chemicals. I never even considered growing non-organically.

“I wanted to grow in as natural a way as possible and in a way that was as gentle to the land as it could be. I never wanted to use artificial herbicides, pesticides or fertilisers.

“I think it’s important to be certified and that there are guidelines, standards and rules in place. It keeps you in line.”

A year after opening his vegetable box scheme, Vincent started advertising on social media and printed out some flyers to get the word out about what he was doing.

Salad leaves

Salad leaves

He also approached some local restaurants to try to find another avenue for his produce.

“It was all cold-calling, just turning up at the door of restaurants and asking if they’d like to try some. It was tough going but it worked and slowly I started to get more and more orders,” he says.

“A few of the chefs I met were really interested and supportive and agreed to take on some of my vegetables.”

Campagne, a Michelin-star restaurant in Kilkenny, was one of the first key restaurant supporters and is still a customer. ​

“We were not sure what we were doing when we started,” says Vincent. “I had worked in kitchens washing dishes during college, so I knew a bit about how restaurant kitchens worked, but the spec, pricing and presentation were new to me... No one gives you a guidebook on how to do that!

“They could see we were not the most professional organisation, but we improved and developed it from there.”

Over the years Vincent increased the acreage of his vegetable farm and now grows 10ac of organic produce and has four 30x9m polytunnels.

Curly kale growing on the farm

Curly kale growing on the farm

The tunnels allow him to grow “different types of vegetables that wouldn’t be suitable for outdoors all year round”, he says.

He also built a “pack-house” on the farm in 2014, complete with a vegetable washing facility and cold storage area.

“I built a facility that I could bring the vegetables into straight from the field and check them and a washroom to wash some of the vegetables like carrots that usually need it.”

Riversfield Organic Farm now has a team of five people, including Vincent, some of whom are part-time.

Vincent and his team continued the box scheme, selling directly to the consumer until after the pandemic when sales took a downward turn.

Prior to the pandemic, they had been selling 40-50 boxes a week and this increased to over 100 during Covid. “Everything was shut and people wanted vegetable boxes,” he says.

However, the interest in vegetable boxes died as lockdown ended, he says, and they were selling fewer boxes than they had been before the pandemic.

“It became very difficult to keep it going, so we decided to stop. Operating a vegetable box scheme is a lot of work and you need to be getting in the orders to justify it,” Vincent says.

Riversfield Organic Farm continues to sell to a number of high-end restaurants throughout the south-east and Dublin, including Union Wine Bar and Kitchen in Waterford and the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny.

The type of vegetables Vincent has for sale depends on the time of year and he’s in the process of selling the last of his winter crops including cabbage, leeks, broccoli and purple sprouts, and has begun planting the first of this year’s seeds.

Winter cabbage

Winter cabbage

“We’re planting the likes of tomatoes, cucumber, French beans and salad leaves in the tunnel so that they will be ready for the summer,” he says.

“We’re planting spinach, kale and chards outdoors as they’re hardier crops, and the winter crops, some of which we won’t be harvesting for nearly a year.”

Summer is always the busiest time for a vegetable grower, he says, as it’s all about maintenance — irrigating, weeding and taking care of the plants.

The polytunnels get “flipped over” in the autumn when “the biggest harvest of the year” takes place and the summer produce is replaced with winter salad leaves, which are popular with the restaurants.

Lettuce

Lettuce

Over the years, Vincent has learned that some things work better than others on his farm.

“We stopped growing things like celery and celeriac as it was too time-consuming and there is no real difference in taste,” he says.

Instead, the focus is on producing really good-quality food and variety for taste, as opposed to large quantities.

“We can’t compete with someone producing 100ac of carrots that don’t break when they go into the trailer. Instead, we focus on them (carrots) as a winter crop — rainbow and bunched carrots — as it keeps us ticking over when other vegetables are scarce... that’s where we thrive. We are striving for taste difference.”

Making a living by growing vegetables isn’t always plain sailing, he says, and weather is always an obstacle. Controlling disease, pests and weeds can be a challenge.

Vincent beside one of his polytunnels

Vincent beside one of his polytunnels

“The income in this business can vary — selling vegetables, in general, is variable and you don’t always know what you are going to earn from week to week. You can make a living from it but you’re never fully on stable ground.

“This business is all about attention to detail because there is so much going on at the one time — pests, disease, weather. You have to keep a really close eye on all aspects to do this successfully, and it’s not always easy.”

Making sure the seeds you source are coming from somewhere reputable and that any plants you plant out in the field are healthy, is essential, according to Vincent, as “one unhealthy plant can ruin an entire crop — diseases can run through a crop quickly and wipe you out.”

‘You can’t take having a market for veg for granted – it can all change quickly’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in starting your business?

Start-up costs were not huge. I spent €5,000 for the first tunnel, I now have four. It took the guts of €20,000 to get up and running.

​

Was bank financing readily available for this type of business?

Yes, it was. I didn’t look for a big amount of money which probably helped, but I got financing easily.

Vincent harvesting winter cabbage

Vincent harvesting winter cabbage

​

Was grant aid available?

Yes, I got grant aid from the Department of Agriculture for the polytunnels and the pack-house.

​

What has been your biggest challenge so far?

Trying to find a secure market for my produce. I started with the box scheme and found that was too unpredictable.

Then I moved to target restaurants, which I have found to be a better option. It’s something you always have to be mindful of – you can’t take having a market for vegetables for granted, because it can all change quickly.

What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting a business like yours?

Start simple, don’t over-complicate it.

Try to have as clear a vision as possible and know what you want to grow and where your market is.

We’ve made a lot of mistakes along the way. Attending farm walks and talking to people in the same business is a great way of learning.

​

Did you find anyone particularly helpful when starting out?

I’d say to anyone who is thinking of growing vegetables on a commercial scale to have a good agronomist on hand because they’re an invaluable resource.

We had a wonderful agronomist called John Hogan who helped us hugely in getting started and he’s been great along the way with information when it comes to crops and helping us fix any problems we encountered.

They really are a wealth of knowledge, and we still use an agronomist on a yearly basis to keep us on the straight and narrow.