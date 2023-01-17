How this innovative way of capturing methane from slurry on farm can drive the biofuel revolution

Ireland’s latest Climate Action plan has set out an ambitious target of producing up to 1TWh (a terawatt-hour –outputting one trillion watts for one hour) of biomethane by 2025, which will include the construction of up to 20 anaerobic digestion plants (AD).

To facilitate investment, the government has said it will bring forward policies and regulatory frameworks to stimulate domestic biomethane production and use.

The ambitious plans don’t stop there, with the production of up to 5.7TWh of biomethane targeted by 2030. Delivering on such a scale is estimated to require 150-200 AD plants.

The wake of this new energy industry is hoped to extend beyond the boundaries of agriculture, with the government aiming for zero-emission gas-fired generation from biomethane to be one of the key metrics to deliver abatement in electricity.

The policy makers here are planning for biomethane to be produced from food waste and agricultural feedstocks.

An English company located in Cornwall has other plans, describing its product as “a disruptive alternative to AD”.

The Farming Independent recently visited Bennamann’s test sites and manufacturing facilities to speak with the innovators.

The system sees collected livestock manure transferred to a covered slurry lagoon or tank, where the emitted fugitive methane and other polluting gases are captured.

The system sees collected livestock manure transferred to a covered slurry lagoon or tank, where the emitted fugitive methane and other polluting gases are captured.

Bennamann’s multi-patented approach prevents methane escaping from slurry storage facilities used on farms, and entering the atmosphere by ultimately converting it into Liquefied Fugitive Methane (LFM) for use as a “better than zero carbon” biofuel.

Case New Holland Industrial partnered with the innovators in March 2021, when it acquired a minority stake the company’s research, development, engineering and manufacturing arm.

“This solution can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of an average dairy farm,” CNH Industrial said.

“These include reducing the use of CO2-intensive chemical fertilisers, the displacement of fossil fuel use in tractors, electricity generation and heat provision, and a reduction in the need for slurry spreading.

“The CO2 reduction for a 120-cow farm is potentially equivalent to around 100 Western households.”

Bennamann was established in 2011 and is led by co-founder and chief technology officer Dr Chris Mann. Many of the company’s innovations have been derived from the space sector.

Under their system, collected livestock manure is transferred to a covered slurry lagoon or tank, where the emitted fugitive methane is captured, along with other polluting gases.

The fugitive methane is then purified and converted into liquefied methane using a processing unit.

Bennamann’s patented non-venting cryogenic storage tanks keep the methane as a liquid at -162°C.

This technology enables LNG to be transported, meaning farms which do not have the ability to produce LNG on-site can still benefit, as well as enabling flexible in-field refuelling.

The company has highlighted the main areas which make its system different to conventional AD plants.

Chris Mann on site

Chris Mann on site

“The anaerobic digester comes with high capital, overhead and running costs,” Dr Mann said.

“It relies on subsidies to achieve profitability. It requires a grid connection for gas and electricity. There’s often a need for methane to be flared. Any biomethane loss degrades or eradicates its carbon neutrality.”

Bennamann say their system does not require an electricity or gas grid connection, as the methane is removed by road logistics.

“Bennamann’s disruptive products and services provide a farmer with a new recurring revenue stream and means to manage and store slurry, capture and repurpose fugitive methane, manage rainwater, protect the environment, and comply with various regulations,” Dr Mann said.

“Methane is a fuel that can replace all fossil fuels.”

Bennamann also advertises its system as a way for farmers to achieve energy independence, removing vulnerabilities that come with conventional supplies, such as geopolitics and fluctuations in supply and demand.

“Bennamann offers a secure and resilient global energy market for untapped sources of fugitive biomethane,” Dr Mann insisted.

Bennamann is running a six-farm pilot project in collaboration with Cornwall Council.

On one of their pilot farms, Benamann estimate their system can capture enough biogas to produce 20,285kg of automotive grade methane annually.

This also results in the abatement of 552t of CO2e. The system prevents rainwater from entering the lagoon, increasing storage by 56pc and providing the farm with 821,000 litres of water.

Bennamann are looking at ways to harvest fugitive methane from slatted tanks, with their Irish division reporting some breakthroughs.

They hope to have their first system up and running in the Republic of Ireland this year.

Farmers’ view: ‘Even a small farm can make a big difference’

Kevin and Katie Hoare operate Cornwall Council-owned Trenance Farm, the first in the pilot to incorporate the Bennamann system, building up from a greenfield site.

The couple farm 134ac of grassland, milking 110 Friesian cross cows.

“The construction started back in 2019, it’s a bit of a long process,” Kevin says. “It’s working really well. It’s giving us the slurry store that meets all new regulations — we have to have six months’ worth of storage.

Kevin and Katie Hoare operate Trenance Farm, owned by Cornwall Council.

Kevin and Katie Hoare operate Trenance Farm, owned by Cornwall Council.

“It gives us a better quality of slurry because it’s anaerobic, and then all the benefits of the gas system are coming in now.

“We’ve got one of the prototype methane tractors. We’ve used it around the farm for various jobs and it’s no different to a diesel tractor. There’s no downside to it.

“Biomethane is an up-and-coming fuel, and once there’s a market for it commercially, hopefully we can meet that and see a small financial gain.

“To run the gas power generator also would take us fully off grid which would be very nice.”

Katie adds: “Environmentally in the short term there’s lots of benefits. It helps our soil health and grass growth. It’s helped reduce our fertiliser cost also which is a bonus.

“It’s been a huge plus for us in terms of the rules and regulations around slurry management and water run-off. That’s in the news all of the time and it’s nice to be able to say there is a solution to that.

“It’s nice to be able to say that even a small farm can make a big difference.”

New Holland unveils world’s first LNG tractor

New Holland recently unveiled their T7 Methane Power LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) pre-production prototype tractor.

The manufacturer claim that this latest model will more than double the autonomy compared to a CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) design while boosting overall farm sustainability.

In comparison to the T6 Methane Power CNG, the T7 comes with a four-fold increase in fuel capacity.

New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG Tractor.

New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG Tractor.

With its 270hp, it delivers the same power and torque as a diesel tractor while delivering autonomy without the need for any extra tanks.

“When this prototype tractor is integrated within Bennamann’s on-farm liquid fugitive biomethane production process, it is possible for an operation’s overall carbon footprint to be better than zero,” New Holland said.

“The combined expertise and resources of CNH Industrial and Bennamann enable farmers everywhere to fully integrate this scale-able and affordable energy independent system on their farms.

“It also provides new opportunities and revenue streams to monetise or repurpose their waste. These include: fuel production at a stable cost; sale of excess biomethane on the open market; generation of 100pc natural fertiliser; and conversion of excess methane into electricity for export to a grid or local use.”

Refuelling process with LNG

Refuelling process with LNG

CNH Industrial say the opportunity for electricity generation offers farmers the capacity to run electric vehicles as well as powering the farm.

The patented active temperature-controlled fuel system developed for the T7 incorporates a stainless-steel cryogenic tank that is moulded to match its diesel counterparts, maximising space and effectively storing LNG within a working tractor. The system has a self-supporting vacuum space that insulates the fuel within and reduces the tank’s thickness.

Refuelling is claimed to be as easy as with a diesel tractor. The T7 is equipped with New Holland’s latest precision technology.