How this innovative way of capturing methane from slurry on farm can drive the biofuel revolution

This Cornish company say their technology is a superior alternative to anaerobic biogesters and can convert gas from manure into a ‘better than zero carbon’ biofuel – enabling farms to generate their own electricity and heat, reduce fertiliser use and slash their carbon footprint. And they are bringing their technology to Ireland

Technological breakthrough: Bennamann&rsquo;s Seamus Gallagher (who is involved in bringing the biomethane-capturing system to Ireland) and co-founder Dr Chris Mann. Photos: Niall Hurson Expand
The system sees collected livestock manure transferred to a covered slurry lagoon or tank, where the emitted fugitive methane and other polluting gases are captured. Expand
Technological breakthrough: Bennamann’s Seamus Gallagher (who is involved in bringing the biomethane-capturing system to Ireland) and co-founder Dr Chris Mann. Photos: Niall Hurson

Kevin and Katie Hoare operate Trenance Farm, owned by Cornwall Council.

The system sees collected livestock manure transferred to a covered slurry lagoon or tank, where the emitted fugitive methane and other polluting gases are captured.

Refuelling process with LNG

Chris Mann on site

New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG Tractor.

Niall Nurson

Ireland’s latest Climate Action plan has set out an ambitious target of producing up to 1TWh (a terawatt-hour –outputting one trillion watts for one hour) of biomethane by 2025, which will include the construction of up to 20 anaerobic digestion plants (AD).

To facilitate investment, the government has said it will bring forward policies and regulatory frameworks to stimulate domestic biomethane production and use.

