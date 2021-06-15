Farming

How this farmer runs a paring business alongside his dairy operation

Meath man Padraic Joyce saw a gap in the market and seized his chance, and now he works on up to 100 cows a day with his mobile hoof-paring and teat-sealing enterprise

Held in place: Padraic Joyce with his mobile hoof-paring unit. Photos: Arthur Carron Expand
Restrained: The animal is held on its side in the crate Expand
Secured: A cow in the crate Expand
Multi-tasker: Padraic also milks 80 cows, alongside his father Padraic Snr Expand
Modern: Padraic's milking parlour Expand
Next please: A cow is led into the crate Expand
Mobile: The unit is towed behind a jeep Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Padraic Joyce spotted an opening afforded by the expansion of the dairy sector and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

He undertook the training he needed and set up his own hoof-paring and teat-sealing business, providing a valuable service to farmers across a range of counties.

Padraic, who grew up on a dairy farm, also runs a dairy herd on the 40-acre family farm in Rathcairn, Co Meath.

