How this farmer runs a paring business alongside his dairy operation

Padraic Joyce spotted an opening afforded by the expansion of the dairy sector and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

He undertook the training he needed and set up his own hoof-paring and teat-sealing business, providing a valuable service to farmers across a range of counties.

Padraic, who grew up on a dairy farm, also runs a dairy herd on the 40-acre family farm in Rathcairn, Co Meath.

“My father used to milk years ago in a smaller way so dairy farming has always been part of my life,” he says.

“Then when I went to study agriculture in Ballyhaise College, Dad got out of the dairy stock and bought in sucklers, which we then kept for a good number of years.”

Meanwhile Padraic began working for a local dairy farmer, David Hannon.

“David always had good-quality stock so I began buying some of the surplus heifers from him and would then sell them as calved milking heifers,” he says. “I did this for six or seven years while working with David and I enjoyed it. Dairying is in my blood I suppose.”

The time came for Padraic to take charge of the family farm, and the avenue he wanted to take it in was obvious.

“It was always going to be dairying for me, so we sold out the sucklers and I kept on 45 of the Friesian heifers I’d bought. I knew I’d have to upgrade the milking parlour as it had run its course, so I started work on that,” he says.

He spent around €3,000 upgrading the old six-unit parlour into a new, modern 12-unit parlour, complete with automatic feeders, where he now milks 80 cows, with the help of his father Padraic Snr.

“We focus on high Economic Breeding Index (EBI) heifers, which all came from the one herd,” he says.

“Dad takes care of the calf-rearing side of things while I look after the milking. It’s working well for us and made sense as we already had much of the set-up in place.”

Over the years working with other dairy farmers, Padraic became aware of the lack of hoof-paring and teat-sealing providers in the area.

“I saw an opening as there wasn’t anyone locally providing these services. I also noticed the expansion of many dairy farms around here, with more cows coming into the area all the time,” he says.

“When I worked with David, I spent time every year helping with the hoof-paring, so I knew a bit about it. I decided to do some training and really learn the tricks of the trade.

“They’re not easy to find but I eventually enrolled in a few good day courses and then found a more expansive course which covered hoof-paring and teat-sealing in great detail.”

When Padraic had finished his training, he needed a roll-over crate to facilitate in hoof paring.

“I found a Donegal-based business Eko Chute, run by a man called Francis Burns, and he sells crates.

“He didn’t have a roll-over at the time, but he kept an eye out and located one for me, which was great,” he says.

“That was about four years ago now, and at that point there weren’t many of those crates available.”

The crate makes hoof-paring quicker and more efficient as it turns the animal on its side, securing it safely in place while its hooves are cared for.

The crate operates on a walk-in basis and is set up from a cattle crush, making it safer for the operator. It features a hydraulic headlock system and secures the cows with bands around the abdomen, also holding the feet in place.

The crate is transported from farm to farm, behind a jeep.

It also facilitates other services such as teat-sealing.

“When an animal is secured in place like that, it’s an ideal time to do an over-all health check and provide any care needed in preparation for the next season,” says Padraic.

“The hoof-paring mainly brought me to dairy farms in the winter, where heifers were being prepared for spring milking. Often farmers were interested in getting their teats sealed to help prevent infections such as mastitis, so I began providing this service too.”

Padraic specialises in teat-sealing for first-time calvers, inserting a sealing tube directly into the teat.

“The difference between teat-sealing for a cow and a heifer is that usually with a cow, an antibiotic tube is inserted first, with the sealing tube inserted behind it, but heifers don’t require the antibiotic treatment, they just require the sealing tube,” he says.

He covers a wide area with his mobile business, travelling to many counties. It’s often thought of as a seasonal job, but Padraic finds he’s kept busy all year round.

“My busiest time is always around Christmas when dairy herds are in drying off for the winter,” he says.

“It’s a great time to get them prepared for the spring and the optimal time for teat-sealing is six to eight weeks before calving begins, which fits in perfectly.

“I’ve found, though, that I’m kept busy through every season as I’ve a lot of farms that I visit on a monthly basis.”

During his busiest season he works on around 100 cows per day, and during the quieter months he usually does between 10 and 40 a day.

“It all depends on each individual farm and what the needs of each animal are,” he says. “No two days are the same and I find it great for gaining new experience, and socially. We can all learn something from each other.”

Padraic says word of mouth has been his greatest business tool.

“In my first year I did between 400 and 500 heifers, whereas last December I did 3,000.

“It’s all down to word of mouth and building up a reputable name.”

‘It’s hard to get a grant for providing a service, rather than a product’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

I bought my turn-over crate second hand, for €25,000. We already had a jeep — I pull the crate behind it.

Was financing readily available from the banks?

Yes. I got it from AIB. They were great.

I did have a bit of explaining to do as a lot of people don’t know what hoof-paring or teat-sealing is, but I found AIB good.

Was there any grant aid available to you?

No, I did look into it, but I found out that it’s difficult to get a grant for providing a service.

It’s easier to get a grant if you’re producing a product.

Was insurance required?

Yes, I have mine through FBD. They have specific insurance for hoof-trimming .

How much time was needed to get your business off the ground?

It took the guts of a year, between looking for crates and doing my training and finding the confidence to get out there and provide these services myself.

Have you found any bodies or agencies particularly helpful?

The best resource I’ve found has been my local discussion group: the Grange Teagasc group.

It’s great for meeting other farmers. You get the opportunity to ask questions and learn from people in a similar position to you. I’ve found it invaluable.

Have you encountered any challenges?

It can be difficult to manage your own stock when you’re away from the farm so much .

There are clear advantages for me working mostly on dairy farms, though, as they tend to have the same layout to their day as I do — milking in the morning and afternoon, and they use the in-between time to get jobs done.

It’s the same for me: I am out on different farms during the day with the hoof-paring and teat-sealing and I’m at home then at milking time, so it works out well that way.