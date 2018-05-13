How this family switched from a traditional farm to a thriving equestrian holiday business
The Molloy family ran a traditional farm near Holycross in Tipperary for generations, but you won't find cattle and sheep grazing there any more.
Instead, Crossogue House and its surrounding 200 acres have been turned into a thriving equestrian holiday business that attracts guests from all over the globe.
It was over 25 years ago when Mark Molloy took over the homestead and decided that a change was needed in order to make a decent living.
"This farm originally started out in dairy and my father found it very tough at times, so he later switched to beef and sheep," he says.
"When I returned to take over the farm in the early 1990s I felt I needed to diversify and move away from the old tradition."
With elder brother John running a luxury fragrance brand, Memo Fragrances, in Paris and their four sisters all busy in their own careers, only Mark took an interest in taking over Crossogue as a project. It was therefore up to him to find something new that would see him through his lifetime.
"I was never drawn to a life in farming," he explains. "Dad always had horses here too and I had a great interest in them growing up. We had thoroughbreds and I loved that side of it, so I liked the idea of bringing in sport horses as well and turning it into a venue for riding holidays specialising in cross-country and show jumping.
"It made sense when we had the space and perfect location."