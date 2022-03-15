How this dairy farmer made soap from cow’s milk to treat eczema

Gail Daniels had been looking for a natural soap suitable for her two-year-old’s skin and decided to try her hand at making her own from cows’ milk.

Gail — who lives on a 346ac, 300-cow dairy farm in Raheenarran, Co Kilkenny with her husband Bryan and their three children, began using the milk straight from the dairy to create her natural soap range.

When their eldest child, Shannon was just two, she developed severe eczema. Having tried “everything under the sun” to help the condition, Gail finally found what she was looking for, but was surprised at where it came from.

“The only products I found any good were made from milk and I found them in our local health food shop. But they came all the way from Australia,” she says.

“I thought, ‘why am I buying something that comes from Australia, when I could probably make it here?’

“I was part of a Facebook group too (the Artful Farmer’s Wife) where I came across a discussion about cows’ milk soap. I realised just how many nurturing properties it has and how good for the skin it is.”

Gail went on to do a €20 ‘make your own soap course’ where she learned the basics of soap making.

She made a few small batches for her own use and to trial it as an eczema treatment.

“It was lockdown and I was at home with three small kids, I needed a distraction,” she says.

“So I did the course and I started watching lots of YouTube videos on how to make your own soap.

“It’s one of those things that you think should be complicated but once you get into it, you realise it’s really quite simple.”

Gail started making her soap from the milk from the farm combined with different essential oils and found it worked a treat on her daughter’s sensitive skin.

“I realised how good it was and I knew I couldn’t be the only one who would benefit from using it,” she says.

She made a few more batches and brought them to a local Christmas market to see if there was any interest from the public in her farm creation.

“I said to my husband, ‘well, if nothing else, we will have a lifetime supply of soap’.”

Gail’s Bó Bar soap flew off the market shelves, and she set up a website so she could reach a larger customer base.

“I launched the website on a Saturday and by the Monday morning I had sold 143 bars of soap. In just 13 days, I had completely sold out,” she says.

Gail makes a wide variety of soaps such as honey and oats, nettle, plain unscented and pink clay. They are all made using a mixture of hard and soft oils, combined with whole, unpasteurised cows’ milk from her and her husband’s dairy — where the cows are milked twice daily, in a 44-unit rotary parlour.

“First I take the milk from the bulk tank in the dairy and I freeze it in ice-cube trays,” she says. “I use milk as a full water replacement. Then I take hard oils such as tallow (beef dripping) and coconut oil and melt them until they reach a certain temperature.

“I then take the soft oils such as olive oil and caster oil and combine these with the hard oils before letting the mixture cool. You can’t add hot oil to the milk or it will scorch it.

“Next, I get the tray of frozen milk cubes and add caustic soda, which heats it up. When all ingredients reach the same temperature, they are combined and blended. Any other desired materials such as colourings or metals can be added before the mixture is poured into a soap mould, which is like a large rectangular slab.”

Mechanic’s soap

One of Gail’s most popular soaps is the ‘mechanic’s soap’, which is designed to target difficult-to-remove substances you might find on the farm or while working with machinery. It is made using ground pumice — a type of volcanic rock and acts as an exfoliant.

“It’s great for removing harsh substances such as oil and grease. I’ve had a lot of people looking for it and it was one of the first to sell out,” says Gail.

She also makes a cow-print soap using activated charcoal.

“All of my colours are made from natural substances. For example, my green soap is made using nettles I cut from the farm,” she says.

She says soap-making doesn’t necessarily require lots of equipment or space.

“I make my soap at home in our laundry room,” she says. “Having the raw, whole milk readily available from the farm has made my little business possible.

“Living on a farm presents so many different opportunities and this has been a great one for me and my family.”

That family has its origins in Macra, explains Gail, who was born and raised in Hong Kong, before moving to her mother’s homeplace in Wexford at the age of 15.

“Bryan and I had both won gold leadership distinction awards with Macra and were selected to represent Ireland at a Youth Rally in Germany in 2007,” she says.

“Bryan is a ninth-generation farmer from here in Kilkenny. I didn’t come from a farming background so moving here and being introduced to the farm was a bit like a baptism of fire, but in a good way.”

Farm Diversification Q&A

What level of start-up costs did you incur?

This business evolved from a hobby so it was a very natural and gradual progression.

We already had the cows which was the main component, so my start up costs were minimal.

Making soap doesn’t have to require much investment.

How long did it take to get up and running?

Over a year. It started as a hobby and it progressed from there.

To be honest, I didn’t even think anyone would buy it when I started making it, let alone that I’d be selling out.

Do you require any licences?

I have to get safety testing done on each of my products. The essential oils are the main factor, in case of allergic reactions.

Each of my ingredients have to be listed on my products for this reason.

Getting the licence is quite simple but it can take a long time.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Logistics. I didn’t think people would buy more than one box but people started buying the soap in sets, which I wasn’t really prepared for with regard to postage and packaging.

I often get a few dirty looks from people when I rock up to the post office with a load of parcelled soap.

Did you find any bodies helpful when setting up?

I got a marketing mentor from our Local Enterprise Office.

Do you require insurance for your products?

Yes, I need product liability insurance. The guy in the insurance firm nearly laughed at me when I said I wanted to take out insurance on soap.

I was able to go back and tell him I sold out in just 13 days, though.