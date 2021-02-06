How this dairy farm branched out into an award-winning skincare business

Sustainability and nature have always been important factors for Claire Williams, who has recently launched an award-winning business from her farm.

After spending years making a long commute for work, she had had enough, and decided to set up her own business, Meadows Pure Skincare, all from the comfort of her farm.

“I grew up on a drystock and tillage farm in Tipperary. I did a BA in Science and then moved to America for some years, before returning home and meeting my husband Jonathan, who was a dairy farmer,” says Claire.

A Montbéliarde calf on Jonathan Williams's dairy farm

A Montbéliarde calf on Jonathan Williams's dairy farm

“We got married and I moved to Tinahely in Wicklow, where his farm was.”

Claire says the daily 90-minute commute to and from work didn’t faze her until she became a parent, and started to realise the impact the long days and exhausting journeys were having on her health and family life.

“I went back to work after my maternity leave but wasn’t happy. I decided to take a career break and focus on myself and our life here on the farm,” she says.

“I have always had a deep interest in skincare and natural products, so one day, as a treat to myself, I booked a place in a workshop which taught you how to make your own natural skincare products. I haven’t looked back since.”

Claire says Jonathan and their son Dylan have always suffered with dry skin and eczema and had tried various products, to no avail. So she decided to try making her own balm, using only ingredients sourced directly from nature.

Claire with her husband Jonathan and their son Dylan, aged 7

Claire with her husband Jonathan and their son Dylan, aged 7

“It worked a treat, so I started giving some to family and friends. They all loved them and kept coming back for more,” she says.

She started selling her new balm at the Bull Ring Market in Wexford, once a week, always receiving positive feedback.

“It got me thinking that maybe I could start making more products here on the farm and start selling them.

“I was concerned about the possibility of people having reactions to the products, so I decided to fully emerge myself in it and do more research and educate myself fully on the subject before setting up the business.”

Claire was determined that nature would the central element of her new venture.

“Dairy farming follows the pattern of the cows’ natural cycles and is very much in harmony with nature,” she says.

“If I was going to start my own skincare business, I wanted each of my products to be made solely from natural, sustainably harvested ingredients, and I wanted to do it from here on the farm.”

Claire called on her science degree when it came to creating the recipes for her products and made sure that each ingredient required was 100pc natural and untouched.

“I was already aware that unfortunately, you cannot grow most of your own skincare ingredients here in Ireland, despite living in such a natural setting,” she says.

“Because of the regulations and testing required for skincare product ingredients, it’s just not possible.

“I did start sourcing as much of my ingredients locally, such as lavender oil from Wexford Lavender Farm, however.

A range of Meadows Pure Skincare products

A range of Meadows Pure Skincare products

“I also looked at various different labels for the products and wanted to source them as close to home as possible, so I went with a Mayo-based company.

“I chose to only use glass or aluminium packaging, which are both widely recycled.

“I did run into a challenge when it came to labelling, though. Because the EU regulations on skincare products are so strict, you are required to put quite a lot of information on your products.

“This makes it almost impossible not to put your product in a box, which can display more written information. I was adamant that I didn’t want excess packaging though and so I’ve been able to retail all of my products box-free.”

She and Jonathan are also transforming aspects of the farm, to sustainably power Claire’s business.

“In June 2019 we switched our conventional milking parlour, which was built by Jonathan’s father, for a new robotic system,” she says.

“We had two Lely Robots installed. It was a big investment, but if we had kept going with the conventional-style parlour, we would have had to hire someone else to help.

“Long term, we thought this was the best move as the layout of the farm is ideal for robotic milking and there’s a lot of evidence to suggest that it’s the way forward within Europe.”

Claire and Jonathan also changed from a herd of regular dairy cows to Montbéliardes.

Dylan feeds the Montbéliarde cows

Dylan feeds the Montbéliarde cows

“To make the farm as sustainable and productive as possible, we examined every area of it,” she says. “Jonathan discovered that the Montbéliarde breed produce milk which has a higher butterfat content.

“They are also a very placid breed and the bull calves are worth quite a bit in the beef industry so we are now utilising the farm as best we can.”

Claire says the electricity bills for the farm were extremely high, prompting them to look at their options.

“The EU had been giving out a grant for those interested in installing solar panels on the farm, so we went for it and were fortunate to get approved,” she says.

We are looking forward to running the farm, business and house more sustainably in the future.”

The couple are also extending part of their home into a purpose-built facility for the skincare business.

www.meadows.ie/

Q&A: ‘I’m only starting to pass on the workload now, which is something I should have done sooner’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

It was very much a gradual start-up. I started by using my own savings, and I also was fortunate to get approved for some start-up business grants.

Whatever money I made just went straight back into the business. It was two and a half years before I could pay myself a wage from the business.

Jonathan, Dylan and Claire with some of the Montbéliardes

Jonathan, Dylan and Claire with some of the Montbéliardes

How long did it take to get your business off the ground?

I spent the first year experimenting with the market and doing market research.

The second year I spent focusing on the online side of things as well as sales and stockists, and now I’m three and a half years in and the business is in the growing phase. It has been gradual.

Was financing readily available from the banks for this type of business?

I have looked at the types of bank financing that would be available to me. AIB do a ‘start your own business’ loan which looks good and I know the other banks offer similar loans.

What grant aid or other assistance was available?

I got a grant from the Bucanier operation, which is a programme that connects businesses and communities on the west coast of Wales with the south-east coast of Ireland.

It has been invaluable to me. It provided me with a business mentor, a social media marketing strategy and search engine optimisation development on my website.

I also got a grant from the Local Enterprise Office for website development.

Jonathan and Dylan with a pair of Montbéliarde calves

Jonathan and Dylan with a pair of Montbéliarde calves

What supports bodies/agencies were available to help?

Again, the Bucanier programme was amazing, it provided me with funding, advice and mentorship and it really is a fantastic initiative that many don’t know about.

The LEO was great also.

Was insurance required?

Yes, I had to get public liability insurance and product insurance.

What has been your biggest challenge to date?

The legalities surrounding packaging has been a big challenge for me, sustainability-wise.

I have always tried to keep the business as sustainable as possible in all aspects, so I have opted for minimal packaging — no boxes — and I only use recyclable containers.

Unfortunately, what you are legally required to put on your packaging makes it hard to stay sustainable because the vast amount of writing requires a bigger space.

I have so far managed to retail without boxes, and we are in the process of installing the solar panels on the farm to sustainably run the business, house and farm.

If you could go back in time, is there anything that you would do differently?

I would have gotten help sooner; I have only just enlisted the help of a virtual assistant (VA) to help with social media and packaging.

I’m only starting to pass on the workload now, which is something I should have done sooner.