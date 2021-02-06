Farming

Farming

How this dairy farm branched out into an award-winning skincare business

Fed up with a twice-daily 90-minute commute, Claire Williams decided to set up her own venture on her Wicklow farm, with natural ingredients and sustainability as its core values

Claire Williams with a range of her Meadows Pure Skincare products on the family farm at Ashlawn, Tinahely, Co Wicklow. Photos: Damien Eagers Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Sustainability and nature have always been important factors for Claire Williams, who has recently launched an award-winning business from her farm.

After spending years making a long commute for work, she had had enough, and decided to set up her own business, Meadows Pure Skincare, all from the comfort of her farm.

“I grew up on a drystock and tillage farm in Tipperary. I did a BA in Science and then moved to America for some years, before returning home and meeting my husband Jonathan, who was a dairy farmer,” says Claire.

