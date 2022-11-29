How this couple’s bedding business could spearhead a recovery for the Irish wool market

Resurrecting the wool industry in Ireland will be like “turning around the Titanic” — difficult, but not impossible, according to Tom Gibney of Meath-based wool company GreenerMe.

Established in 2012, GreenerMe is one of only a handful of Irish companies offering Irish farmers a market for their wool.

Trading as Baavet, the company produces top-quality pillows, duvets and other bedding using exclusively Irish wool, predominantly from lowland Texel and Suffolk sheep.

The wool industry faces an uphill challenge in Ireland, with farmers receiving record low prices, no wool washing facilities operating in this country and cheap, plastic-based synthetic materials flooding the market.

Despite these challenges, Tom and his wife Breda believe that things are starting to move in the right direction. They see educating Irish consumers about the benefits of wool as a key part of resurrecting the industry, and reckon that major international “disasters” such as Covid and the energy crisis are actually helping the cause.

“It’s a hard slog but we are seeing a change. Since Brexit and Covid people have the time to take a real look at what they’re buying. It’s a huge change, it’s like trying to turn the Titanic,” says Tom.

“We’re moving in the right direction but it is very slow. We have to educate the customer about the benefits of wool, and that is a slow process.

“I often say to my wife that what we need is a disaster (to prompt consumers to change their habits).

“We saw it a month ago when Micheál Martin went on the television and warned that there would be energy shortages this winter. The following week we saw a massive increase in calls from people looking for heavy-weight duvets.

“We can’t produce them quickly enough. It was the same this time last year, but then people were worried about Brexit and Covid, and now they are worried about energy.

“It’s a big turning point for us all. We have to do it now, we have to start looking at alternatives to synthetic materials. We have a brilliant natural resource here, some of the best wool in the world, and we are not using it.”

Tom and Breda grew up in a time when wool jumpers and wool blankets were an integral part of most Irish households. When they got married, they moved to the countryside in Meath and also bought a small farm in Kerry, near Breda’s home place.

During a visit to the Ploughing Championship in 2012, they met Welshman Roger Payne, who set them on the road to founding GreenerMe.

“By chance, we came across Baavet — a Welsh company manufacturing wool bedding. The owner Roger was over here hoping to set up a branch of the business in Ireland,” says Tom.

“We got chatting and ended up buying pillows, a duvet and a mattress protector from him because we have always been so interested in wool — it was used in everything when we were growing up.

“We commented on how it would be great if he could start using some Irish wool and we exchanged numbers.”

A few months later Tom agreed to take some of Roger’s Baavet products and try to sell them in Ireland.

“I went to an event in Galway, similar to the Ideal Home Show, and brought around 20 duvets with me and some mattress protectors, not knowing if I’d sell even one,” he says.

“Some of the exhibitors came over to me and told me that anything over €20 usually doesn’t sell very well and some of the products I had were over €100, so I was a bit daunted.

“However, once people came over to my stall and heard a bit about the properties of wool, I didn’t have to do much work — I sold out everything and came home with 12 more orders.

“Roger started sourcing Irish wool, through a wool agent, from farmers and farmers’ co-ops across the country.

“We also bought a few sheep and put them on the farm in Kerry, and when we sheared them we sent the wool over with the other Irish wool, to the UK to be scoured and washed. We only did that for a short while though. Hill sheep like we had don’t provide the best quality wool.”

The wool for the Gibneys’ products must be high quality, and according to Tom, “good wool all boils down to the environment where the sheep live, their breed, what they eat and how they’re cared for.”

“Texel and Suffolk wool is the best wool, from sheep reared on meadow, lowland pasture rather than on the hills,” he says.

“We always look for a bouncy wool, not a flat wool. We want wool that springs back and has air pockets.

“Merino wool, for example, is great for clothing but not ideal for a duvet, although it’s high-quality wool.”

Tom and Breda would love to be able to get their products manufactured in Ireland but the lack of wool facilities in the country, coupled with the general lack of knowledge about wool, makes it impossible.

“There is so much to be done when it comes to the wool industry in Ireland and the first thing we need is an education on it,” says Tom.

“There is no understanding of wool any more, and that’s a problem because it means we don’t have a good market.

“Another huge hurdle is the fact we don’t have a washing facility suitable for bulk washing — all of our wool has to be sent to another country in its raw state to be washed.

“Before we could even go down the road of building one here, education is needed. We need the population to understand the value of wool before we go building a big and expensive washing facility. You need a market before you invest.”

In addition to this, the old skill of combing and carding wool is being lost.

“There’s a few well-known mills around the country but there was a time when there was a mill in every county,” Breda says.

“Now other nations buy up our wool because it’s so cheap and they mix it with man-made fibre to produce cheap clothes, which the Irish then buy back.

“When we were growing up, wool was used in so much and therefore it had a great value.

“It was all wool carpets in houses. All the government agencies… the Gardaí, the defence forces, airlines, all had wool uniforms. Even our school uniforms were wool. But over the years the government agencies knocked wool on the head and let synthetics walk in the door.”

‘In our day, farmers could buy new tractors with the price they got for their sheep’s wool’

GreenerMe would like to move away from the way wool is traded in Ireland and instead take a partnership approach with a number of dedicated farmers.

“The wool industry is like the butter mountains of years ago — it’s an international industry. The wool goes in a massive pile and people buy from it,” says Tom.

“If a few farmers were prepared to go down that road, and we knew they had the capability of fulfilling the order, we would be prepared to go with them. ​

“We’d love to have three, four or five farmers who could guarantee a good flow of clean, soft wool that would suit what we are doing. It would almost be a partnership approach.

​“Right now it’s all going into a wool mountain, people are buying from that and the Chinese are in like larks buying every bit they can get, because it is so cheap.”

Tom would also like to expand into fully organic wool, if suitable organic wool was available and the price was not prohibitive.

“We would like to look at going totally organic with our wool but we have nobody here in Ireland who is doing that at the moment. It would be a lot of work to get this going but we’d love to explore it,” says Tom.

“We are using top-grade wool and top-grade cotton and we can produce a pillow with that for around €50. If we were to go organic, the price could go up to €100 per pillow… we don’t know would there be a market for that.”

The Gibneys hope their business might help keep wool production and manufacturing alive in Ireland.

“In our day, farmers could buy new tractors with the price they got for their sheep’s wool,” says Breda.

“Sheep farmers nowadays are frustrated with the effort they put into sheep because they’re not getting the price back that they should for their wool. Because of this, they don’t care about the presentation of the wool and that’s where the problem is.

“We recently met a farmer who was able to buy a 45ac with the price he got for the wool of 1,000 sheep in the 1960s. It may never go back to that but something must be done to keep the age-old tradition of using what the farm produces, and that includes wool, alive.”