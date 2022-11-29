Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How this couple’s bedding business could spearhead a recovery for the Irish wool market

The Gibneys believe their Baavet duvets and pillows can help educate consumers about the benefits of ‘a brilliant natural resource’ but they highlight some major challenges facing the wool sector

Spread the word: Tom Gibney from Baavet, who make wool bedding from Irish sheep&rsquo;s wool, on hisfarm at Foilmore, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry. Photos: Don McMonagle Expand
Sheep on the farm Expand
The distinctively marked flock Expand
Tom and his wife Breda Expand
Tom and Breda with their pillows Expand
The couple out on the land Expand
The couple with their products Expand

Close

Spread the word: Tom Gibney from Baavet, who make wool bedding from Irish sheep&rsquo;s wool, on hisfarm at Foilmore, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry. Photos: Don McMonagle

Spread the word: Tom Gibney from Baavet, who make wool bedding from Irish sheep’s wool, on hisfarm at Foilmore, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry. Photos: Don McMonagle

Sheep on the farm

Sheep on the farm

The distinctively marked flock

The distinctively marked flock

Tom and his wife Breda

Tom and his wife Breda

Tom and Breda with their pillows

Tom and Breda with their pillows

The couple out on the land

The couple out on the land

The couple with their products

The couple with their products

/

Spread the word: Tom Gibney from Baavet, who make wool bedding from Irish sheep’s wool, on hisfarm at Foilmore, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry. Photos: Don McMonagle

Tamara Fitzpatrick and Andrew Hamilton

Resurrecting the wool industry in Ireland will be like “turning around the Titanic” — difficult, but not impossible, according to Tom Gibney of Meath-based wool company GreenerMe.

Established in 2012, GreenerMe is one of only a handful of Irish companies offering Irish farmers a market for their wool.

Most Watched

Privacy