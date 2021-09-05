How this couple went from working as nurses to running an alpaca farm and glamping site in the west

After buying five alpacas as pets, psychiatric nurse Ruth Newton fell in love with the farming life and moved country to follow her dream.

Four years later, she is now running one of Ireland’s few alpaca farms — Curraghduff Alpacas in Oughterard, Co Galway — welcoming visitors from across the world.

“I’m originally from England and was a complete townie before moving here,” says Ruth. “Myself and my husband Stuart are both psychiatric nurses by profession but we always had an interest in unique types of farming.”

Ruth had been interested in glamping for some time and after attending a glamping conference in the UK and becoming aware of alpaca farming, she bought her first stock.

“I met an alpaca farmer at the conference and got chatting. He explained how alpacas can complement glamping sites quite well and I already knew there was a good market for their fleece fibres in the UK,” she says.

Alpacas are 'generally tame, quiet animals who work well with people', says Ruth

Alpacas are 'generally tame, quiet animals who work well with people', says Ruth

“It got me thinking that alpaca farming might be a nice release from my day job so I set about purchasing a starter herd.”

Ruth says she and Stuart had been finding it difficult to strike a good work/life balance in their demanding careers, and they knew it was time to make a change.

“I was fed up wishing away my working week until my next day off,” she says.

“I thought that if we were to transition to alpaca farming with the possibility of adding a glamping site to the farm down the line, it would make for a much more relaxed lifestyle.

“However, I have since found out that the words ‘relaxed’ and ‘farming’ really don’t go together!”

The Newtons found a farm for sale near Oughterard

The Newtons found a farm for sale near Oughterard

While waiting for the arrival of their starter herd of five females, the Newtons came across a farm for sale in Co Galway.

“We knew that it was going to be a massive change for us and our son Charlie, who was 14 at the time. But we felt that we were making the right decision swapping city life in England for country life in Ireland.”

The farm near Oughterard overlooks Lough Corrib

The farm near Oughterard overlooks Lough Corrib

After buying the farm and getting the first of their alpacas, the family moved across the pond.

With both Ruth and Stuart having left their jobs, their plan was to make a living from selling the alpaca fleece fibres, but this didn’t quite materialise.

“There’s a fantastic market for the fleece fibres in the UK where you can get between €30 and €50/kg. Alpacas are fairly new to Ireland, however, so we decided to look at other ways of farming them too.”

Ruth decided to train her alpacas to walk on leads, in the hope of opening her new farm to the public “so we could welcome visitors to the farm for alpaca walks”.

“They’re generally tame, quiet animals who work well with people so I thought it would be a good avenue to explore.”

Ruth and Stuart lead alpacas, with glamping cabins in the background

Ruth and Stuart lead alpacas, with glamping cabins in the background

However, there was a lot of work to be done before they could go any further as the farmland they had bought was quite dilapidated.

“There wasn’t any proper fencing or farm facilities so we had to start from scratch,” says Ruth.

“We hand-fenced the whole farm and constructed housing for the alpacas before doing anything else.

Stuart attends to the alpacas

Stuart attends to the alpacas

"Alpacas are herd animals so they generally don’t tend to challenge fencing or stray from each other, which is convenient from a farming point of view.

“They also prefer to stay outdoors as much as possible so Stuart made shelters for them in each field and constructed stables for particularly harsh weather.”

After lead-training the alpacas and installing facilities, Ruth opened to the public for alpaca walks.

“It went so well for us and we got lots of compliments on our animals and the setting of the farm as we overlook Lough Corrib and the scenery is beautiful,” she says.

As the new venture went from strength to strength, the Newtons pursued their ambition of opening their own glamping site.

“We applied for planning permission the following year,” Ruth says.

“It was a long process, particularly in relation to waste-water regulations because we border the lake. We originally liked the idea of eco-toilets but the county council was keen on us creating a proper septic tank system so we did.”

A mother with her six-week-old alpaca

A mother with her six-week-old alpaca

After planning permission was granted, Ruth and Stuart sourced their wooden cabins. Stuart assembled the flat-packed cabins and fenced around the site and facility block, and they welcomed their first glamping visitors earlier this summer.

The alpacas play a central role in the new business as they graze the land surrounding the glamping site and are a huge attraction for people who stay there.

“Visitors can stay in one of our wooden cabins and they can take the alpacas for walks through the farm.

“We have also started doing alpaca yoga.”

Curraghduff Farm had started offering alpaca yoga

Curraghduff Farm had started offering alpaca yoga

The alpacas on Curraghduff Farm are far from maintenance-free, Ruth points out.

“They have to be given vitamins A, D and E every four to six weeks in the winter as they’re prone to deficiencies,” she says.

“They also have to be dosed using sheep-derived medications and wormers.

“We have to clean the fields daily, lifting their manure. Alpaca manure is fantastic fertiliser so lots of our neighbours come and take it for their gardens.”

The Newtons are interested in alpaca breeding, with one of their males recently winning the All-Ireland Fleece Show — Champion Grey.

Ruth says that although she originally thought of alpaca farming and glamping as a relaxed, slow-paced life, she now knows different.

“I came into this farming life naive. We actually put in more hours now than we did with our previous jobs, but we love it.”

‘We spent €10,000 developing the farm for the alpaca experience and €120,000 on the glamping site’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

We’ve spent approximately €10,000 developing the farm for the alpaca experience and then around €120,000 in developing the glamping site.

How much time was needed to get the business off the ground?

The alpaca experience was up and running quickly, within about six months.

The glamping side of the business took about two years to get up and running, however, because of planning permission and Covid delays.

Ruth gets an alpaca ready for a walk

Ruth gets an alpaca ready for a walk

Was financing readily available from the banks?

Yes, we were able to get a business loan from AIB, which was great.

Was there any grant aid available?

Yes, we got LEADER funding in the form of a 50pc grant for building the facility block, pathways and carpark for the alpaca experience and the glamping site.

Did you find any support bodies or agencies particularly helpful?

We have found LEADER to be a fantastic support and resource.

We attended some of their information events and have regular meetings with the local coordinator.

The Alpaca Association of Ireland has been amazing for all things alpacas.

Ruth with kid goats

Ruth with kid goats

Do you need any licence or to register with any body?

There’s no requirement, but we registered with Failte Ireland for accommodation standards and we received online training for Covid safety.

We are registered with the Alpaca association too.

Was insurance required?

Yes, we have public liability insurance through FBD.

Was planning permission required?

Yes, for the glamping site, facility block and car park. Our planning application was aided by the fact that we had already opened up our farm for the alpaca walks.