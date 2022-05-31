Farming

Farming

How this couple turned their farmhouse into a booming B&B

Cavan couple Pearl and Wilson Kells built an extension with four ensuite rooms to set up a B&B that runs hand in hand with their 160ac beef enterprise.

Pearl and Wilson Kells of The Arches B&amp;B which is based outside Arvagh, Cavan, on a working farm. Photos: Lorraine Teevan Expand
The couple created a farm walkway to Ardra Lough, which borders their farm. Guests can take the Kell's rowing boat out. Expand
Pearl and Wilson on their farm which is a &quot;big attraction&quot; for their guests. Expand
When the couple started doing B&amp;B over 25 years ago, most of their bookings came through word-of-mouth. Expand
The couple in front of their farmhouse, which can accommodate 10 guests at a time. Expand
The breakfast room Expand
The Arches B&amp;B gets a lot of American and European guests looking to get away from the &quot;hustle and bustle&quot;. Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Opening a farmhouse B&B was 25 years ago was not a huge leap of faith for Cavan couple Pearl and Wilson Kells, as Pearl had grown up watching her aunt run her own B&B nearby.

Located in Arvagh — the town where Ulster, Leinster and Connacht meet — The Arches B&B is set on the couple’s 160ac farm, where guests get to experience “a glimpse of farm life”.

