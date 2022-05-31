How this couple turned their farmhouse into a booming B&B

Opening a farmhouse B&B was 25 years ago was not a huge leap of faith for Cavan couple Pearl and Wilson Kells, as Pearl had grown up watching her aunt run her own B&B nearby.

Located in Arvagh — the town where Ulster, Leinster and Connacht meet — The Arches B&B is set on the couple’s 160ac farm, where guests get to experience “a glimpse of farm life”.

“When Wilson and I started going out we went on little breaks, and B&Bs were always our first choice when it came to accommodation — something always drew me to them,” says Pearl.

Pearl and Wilson on their farm which is a "big attraction" for their guests.

Pearl and Wilson on their farm which is a "big attraction" for their guests.

“After we were married a few years we decided to build an extension to our house so that we could open our home up to guests.

“We built four ensuite rooms so that we could sleep up to 10 people and we built a breakfast room, sitting room and games room as well as a tennis court and crazy golf course.”

The Kells’ B&B is a four-star and Pearl says one of the main requirements for four-star B&Bs is that all bedrooms are ensuite and are a certain size.

“Our house is essentially divided in half — we have a separate entrance for our guests, which I think is important when it comes to running a B&B,” she says. “People like to know that they have their own space and that they’re not intruding, coming into the middle of a family home.

“We have a linkway between the two parts of the house which can be opened or closed.

When the couple started doing B&B over 25 years ago, most of their bookings came through word-of-mouth.

When the couple started doing B&B over 25 years ago, most of their bookings came through word-of-mouth.

“We’ve been doing B&B for 25 years now. Our three children, Lynn, Naomi and Nigel grew up with the B&B, and the girls were a great help.

“They always did the washing and helped out in general around the house and farm, as did our son. It’s a nice way of life.”

When the family started doing B&B, word-of-mouth was the main driving force behind bookings, says Pearl.

“People who had stayed here would come back, and we had a lot of fishermen from England who would return and tell others about it.

“We also signed up to Irish Farmhouse Holidays, which was the governing body for farmhouse B&Bs back then, and we got a lot of international bookings through this.”

She says it’s the little things and the homely touches that attract people to stay in a B&B rather than a hotel.

“Generally, people from the country are quite friendly and hospitable and I think there’s a huge appeal to farmhouse B&Bs,” she says. “The main things people appreciate when it comes to a B&B is the location, how clean it is and how welcoming and friendly the hosts are.”

The couple in front of their farmhouse, which can accommodate 10 guests at a time.

The couple in front of their farmhouse, which can accommodate 10 guests at a time.

The working farm being one of the Kells’ main attractions, and Pearl says her guests are often eager to experience life on the farm.

“We keep 160 cattle in total, 60 suckler cows and we rear the calves from birth to beef and keep on some replacement heifers,” she says.

“We do late autumn to spring calving and we keep Charolais, Simmental and Limousin cattle. We run a Charolais bull, and Wilson carries out AI too.

“We also keep lambs. We buy 100 in August and fatten them for January, February and March lamb.

“When the cows are calving we often bring the visitors down to see them. It’s a different experience for someone who comes from the city, and our American guests in particular are always keen to see what’s going on on the farm.

“Lambs are always a lovely attraction, particularly for guests with young families.

“We created walkways through the farm leading down to the lake and we created a nice picnic area. Wilson uses the walkways to go down and check the cattle, and they’ve proven very popular with visitors too.

The couple created a farm walkway to Ardra Lough, which borders their farm. Guests can take the Kell's rowing boat out.

The couple created a farm walkway to Ardra Lough, which borders their farm. Guests can take the Kell's rowing boat out.

“We keep 18 free-range laying hens and our guests can take a walk through the farm, down to the lake and collect some eggs for their morning breakfast. Kids love it as well as adults.”

The Kells also offer their rowing boat for guests to take out on the lake, which is 500m from the house and borders their farmland.

“We have a self-catering cottage on the farm too. My husband bought land some years ago and there was a run-down cottage on it. We got Leader funding to renovate it. We had been renting it out but before the pandemic we started renting it long-term to someone.”

Although the last two years have been “unprecedentedly quiet” for the B&B sector due to the various lockdowns and restrictions, Pearl hopes business will be back to where it was Pre-Covid this summer.

“Tourism has taken such a hit and even this year could be quite slow,” she says.

“People are still reluctant to make plans after two years of a pandemic.

“June is looking very busy for us, though, while July and August are looking a bit quieter. I do think people are getting more interested in travelling again, though.”

The Arches B&B gets a lot of American and European guests looking to get away from the "hustle and bustle".

The Arches B&B gets a lot of American and European guests looking to get away from the "hustle and bustle".

Cavan is not a hotspot for Irish tourists and the majority of the Kells’ guests are from abroad.

“We get a broad mix of people,” Pearl says. “Most of our guests are American and European. We also get a lot of people from Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland.

“Our visitors from America especially love it, mostly because they want to get away from the hustle and bustle and relax somewhere tranquil.”

Located beside Ardra lake, it attracts anglers, who according to Pearl tend to stay longer than other guests.

“Most people stay with us for one or two nights but fishermen often stay with us for a week or two.”

There’s been a change in the type of bookings for The Arches, lately with more last-minute bookings coming in and less pre-planned since opening after the pandemic.

“People are booking a day or two out from arrival. There’s been so much change and uncertainty over the last few years and there still is. People are not planning in advance like they used to, they’re still on tenterhooks I think.”

"Farnhouse B&Bs are most in demand” – B&B’s Ireland

The demand for farmhouse B&Bs is driven by overseas customers who want to experience the authentic Irish farm experience, according to Helena Healy, CEO of B&Bs Ireland.

“Out of the entire B&B sector, farmhouse B&Bs are most in-demand,” she says.

“They usually offer some form of farm activity such as a walk to see the livestock, collecting freshly laid eggs for breakfast or feeding baby animals, and that’s very attractive to guests, particularly city or international guests.

“Being able to experience some element of the farm is a unique selling point for farmhouses, and tends to be promoted quite well.”

Traditionally, farmhouse B&Bs were renowned for their home-cooked breakfasts, often made with produce reared or grown on the farm, says Helena, and this is still a “huge attraction” for those who want to stay on a farm.

“The farmhouse bacon, eggs and freshly made brown bread are hugely attractive to guests — this sort of rustic lifestyle is what people look for when they’re searching for a good country B&B.”

Helena says the main benefit of opening your farmhouse as a B&B is the additional income.

“A lot of farmers would say it’s difficult to make a living on a farm at the moment,” she says.

“And that’s traditionally where the farmhouse B&B came from — the additional income was very helpful for rearing families when the farmhouse B&B experience started a long time ago.

“B&Bs are also a popular option for people when their family has grown up and left home, when they find themselves with two or three bedrooms to spare.

“Many farmhouses on the B&B market are quite old and have great character, which adds to their appeal — there’s a huge market for them.”

The first thing you need to do if you’re thinking of opening up a B&B is ask yourself a few questions, according to Helena.

“Are you in the right location for your targeted guests? Do you have the space and time to allocate to a B&B?

“You need to know who your guests are going to be. Most B&B owners will have identified the groups they’re trying to attract, so they need to be able to cater for those groups and provide them with what they want.

“You might have a drying room where those fishing or walking can dry their gear and clothes.”

The furniture, furnishings and room space are important to guests too, says Helena.

“Cleanliness goes without saying,” she says. “Having good-quality beds and linen, spacious rooms, good showers and hot water are all expected. All of our three- and four-star B&Bs would have this.”

Every farmhouse must meet certain health and safety regulations, fire regulations and food standards before opening.

“The main registration process is through Failte Ireland,” says Helena.

“Currently, you’re not required to register but there is legislation coming in that will make it mandatory later this year.

“This is because of the housing shortage we have in this country — there’s nearly more Airbnbs to rent than there are houses for long-term lease, and the Department of Housing has recognised this as a problem.

“You also need B&B/guesthouse insurance.”