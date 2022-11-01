Farming

How this Cork farm added value by opening up to the public – with an exotic twist

Ivan Rumley spent €1m converting 20ac of his 90ac farm just outside Cork city into a visitor destination, with pedal-karting and crazy golf as well as unusual species and rare breeds. And when he switched from sucklers to an indoor dairy system, the milking robots added another attraction

Out of the ordinary: Ivan Rumley with one of his water buffulo at Rumley&rsquo;s Open Farm in Waterfall, Co Cork. Photos: David Creedon Expand
Ella Vinceviciute keeps an eye on an umbrella cockatoo while held by Melita Valanciauskaite Expand
Ivan runs an indoor dairy system Expand
A cow being milked by the Alfa Laval robot Expand
A llama visits the alpacas on Rumley's farm Expand
Ella Vinceviciute comes face to face with a miniature pony Expand
Highland cattle on Rumley&rsquo;s Open Farm Expand
A cow gets relief from the automatic scratcher Expand
Niamh Jackson with an umbrella cockatoo in the farm shop Expand
A section of the outdoor playground Expand
Ella Vinceviciute and her father Tomas visit the rabbits Expand
Ivan with his new John Deere tractor Expand
A trailer that is used to bring visitors on a tour Expand
The robot going through a sterilisation procedure after a cow has finished milking Expand
Leah Hourican is pushed around on a go-cart by her mother Sonja Expand
Two-year-old Callum Daly from Kilbrittian plays with the remote controls for the boats on the lake Expand
Ciara Russell with her son Sam from Belgooly visit the alpacas Expand
Ivan at the entrance to his farm Expand
David says it's vital to have a passion for what you are doing if you are looking to diversify your farm Expand

Close

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Since Ivan Rumley took over the 90ac family farm in Cork from his uncles in 1982, he has diversified more than once to add value and “make the most of the farm”.

What started with a small farm shop has turned into a 20ac open farm complete with a cafe, go-karting tracks and robotic milking demonstrations.

