How this Cork farm added value by opening up to the public – with an exotic twist

Since Ivan Rumley took over the 90ac family farm in Cork from his uncles in 1982, he has diversified more than once to add value and “make the most of the farm”.

What started with a small farm shop has turned into a 20ac open farm complete with a cafe, go-karting tracks and robotic milking demonstrations.

“I’ve been working on the farm since I was a child,” says Ivan, who has also worked as an agent for Kepak for the last 30 years. “I’m originally from Kinsale, just half an hour down the road.

“It was a drystock and sheep farm and I kept at that for a while when I took over. I started growing 35ac of tillage for animal feed too. It was mainly barley and wheat.”

Expand Close Ella Vinceviciute keeps an eye on an umbrella cockatoo while held by Melita Valanciauskaite / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ella Vinceviciute keeps an eye on an umbrella cockatoo while held by Melita Valanciauskaite

In 2007, Ivan and his wife Sandy opened the farm to visitors for the first time, with a small farm shop.

“I always liked the idea of being sustainable and selling our own food to the community and we had a couple of buildings on the farm that weren’t being really utilised,” he says.

“Working as an agent for Kepak, selling other farmer’s beef, gave me an interest in selling my own.

“So we converted an old outbuilding into a storage facility. We started selling our own beef and lamb in the shop. We sent the animals to a local butcher and then brought the meat back.

Expand Close Niamh Jackson with an umbrella cockatoo in the farm shop / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Niamh Jackson with an umbrella cockatoo in the farm shop

“We also got a few chickens and started selling their meat and eggs and started growing our own vegetable to sell.

“We decided to go high-end and produce dry-aged Angus beef, just to make us a little bit different and up-market.”

Ivan grew up surrounded by both farm animals and exotic pets. His love for different breeds and species stayed with him, and when he opened his farm shop, he got a few unusual animals as an added attraction for visitors.

Expand Close Ella Vinceviciute comes face to face with a miniature pony / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ella Vinceviciute comes face to face with a miniature pony

“I thought a few exotic animals would be a great addition, so children could visit them while their parents were doing the shopping,” he says. “So we got a few small animals — rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas and such — and I put in a little viewing area.

Expand Close A llama visits the alpacas on Rumley's farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A llama visits the alpacas on Rumley's farm

“It proved to be a great attraction for families. It gave visitors a bit of an experience, rather than just making a trip to buy food.

“I wanted to be as different from a supermarket as possible. The animals were a big help in making the farm shop a success — it’s great to have an added interest, particularly when people are making an effort to come out to the countryside to buy your produce.”

With visitors coming from all over Cork and business going well, Ivan decided to expand and a few years later, built a bigger building with a coffee shop, kitchen and a larger farm shop.

Expand Close Ella Vinceviciute and her father Tomas visit the rabbits / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ella Vinceviciute and her father Tomas visit the rabbits

In 2009, he put plans in place to convert part of his land into an open farm.

“There was nothing like this, no big open farms in West Cork, so I felt there was an opening. We’re only five minutes from Cork city so we’re very accessible.

“We decided to dedicate 20ac of the farm to the open farm and we spent a year and a half building it and spent €1m. We got a contractor to do some of it but we did most of it ourselves.

Expand Close A section of the outdoor playground / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A section of the outdoor playground

“Trying to convert a portion of your farm into a public amenity isn’t easy or cheap.”

Ivan created a roadway, so visitors could walk right around the site.

“We concreted a third of the road and put a fine stone finish on the rest to make it accessible for buggies and wheelchairs,” he says

“Fencing was a huge undertaking — we had to fence around the 20ac and we also had to fence it into different plots. We used horse wire to make it last and keep the animals in and the kids safe.”

The Rumleys built a number of small sheds around the site for people to stand in out of the rain and see animals.

Expand Close A trailer that is used to bring visitors on a tour / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A trailer that is used to bring visitors on a tour

“We converted sheds that we had been using to store machinery and hay,” Ivan says. “We turned the hay-shed into an indoor play centre. We kept the steel roof and timber trusses to preserve the farmyard look.

Read More

“We put in play centres all around the space — crazy golf, two pedal-karting tracks and zip-lining. We built three ponds and they’ve been a huge attraction. We put robotic boats in one.”

Expand Close Leah Hourican is pushed around on a go-cart by her mother Sonja / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leah Hourican is pushed around on a go-cart by her mother Sonja

On the animal front, Ivan upped his game, adding “parrots, a range of chicks, different breeds of pigs, goats and alpacas. We have water buffalo and different breeds of native Irish cattle including Highland, Kerry and Dexter.

Expand Close Highland cattle on Rumley’s Open Farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Highland cattle on Rumley’s Open Farm

“The animals are a big part of what we do. I have a passion for them and visitors, old and young, are always keen to meet them.”

In 2015, Ivan diversified further and changed from sucklers to dairy cows and began a robotic milking enterprise.

“We saw it as another opportunity to add value but at the same time we realised we couldn’t do everything so we changed the farm shop into a gift shop to take the pressure off.”

Expand Close Ivan runs an indoor dairy system / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ivan runs an indoor dairy system

Ivan bought 65 in-calf Holstein Friesian heifers in 2014. The Rumleys’ building works weren’t complete at that stage and their new robot wasn’t up and running so they bought a small six-unit parlour as a stepping stone.

“We ended up milking in the temporary unit for three months and by June we had a DeLaval Classic robot to take over,” says Ivan.

Expand Close A cow being milked by the Alfa Laval robot / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A cow being milked by the Alfa Laval robot

“It was a lot easier to train the cows onto the robot than I thought it would be, especially after them having been milked in our temporary set-up.

“The fact they’re fed every time they get milked is a big incentive for them. On average we find it takes about three days to train an animal on the robot.”

Expand Close The robot going through a sterilisation procedure after a cow has finished milking / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The robot going through a sterilisation procedure after a cow has finished milking

Two years later Ivan put in a second robot and upped his cow numbers. He has since been milking 140 cows.

He wasn’t totally happy with how the robots were performing, though, so last year he upgraded them to two new V300 DeLavals.

“It was a big bill but we’re happy with the decision. Having spent a few years milking with the others, I can’t say I was a big fan of robots until now.

Expand Close A cow gets relief from the automatic scratcher / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A cow gets relief from the automatic scratcher

“With these new ones we’re finding we have much less incomplete milkings. The old ones used a laser to find the teats of the cow and attach the clusters, and we found there was hesitancy with it.

“These new ones have a camera so they’re much more accurate and the clusters attach faster and more effectively. It has improved our dairy two-fold, but it hasn’t been without cost.

The Rumleys’ dairy is different to most in that it’s a totally indoor system

“We keep the cows in 12 months of the year,” says Ivan. “Before we started dairying we knew an outdoor system wasn’t going to be possible because of the open farm and all the walkways around the farm that we have for it.

Expand Close Ivan at the entrance to his farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ivan at the entrance to his farm

“I did a bit of travelling and went to Holland and the UK to look at other indoor systems before I started my own.

“We zero-grazed until the last summer and now we just focus on making high-quality silage, to keep the cost down. We usually have four cuts every year.”

Ivan built a viewing area in front of the robots so that visitors could see the cows being milked.

“People from the town love it and it’s a great way of educating children where their food comes from.”

School tours and birthday parties are the Rumleys’ bread and butter, while they also open to the general public every day from April to September, and every weekend during the winter and spring.

Expand Close Two-year-old Callum Daly from Kilbrittian plays with the remote controls for the boats on the lake / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Two-year-old Callum Daly from Kilbrittian plays with the remote controls for the boats on the lake

They have a

Halloween event with a “haunted barn”, then they will close for three weeks “to transform the farm into a winter wonderland in time for opening on December 3 for our Christmas experience”.

Diversifying has made the farm stronger and viable for the future, says Ivan, and whileSandy and their children Emma and Stephen have their own jobs and interests, “the farm is always there for them to come back to when they want”.

Expand Close Ciara Russell with her son Sam from Belgooly visit the alpacas / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ciara Russell with her son Sam from Belgooly visit the alpacas

“Sandy helps out on the farm but has her own job, she’s a counsellor in the local college.

“Emma is a physiotherapist in New Zealand and Stephen is in his final year of a marketing degree.

“I have a great team around me, though. We have a chef in our kitchen and a great man, Martin O’Mara, who has been running the farm with me for a long number of years. He has been the backbone of a lot of the work we’ve done around here.”

Read More

Q&A: ‘If you think you can start your own business and have a lot of spare time, you’re wrong’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

It took €1m, no doubt. We built a new building which incurred a lot of costs. It wasn’t a quick or cheap transition into business, but we get the number of visitors we need to cover what we spent.

Expand Close Ivan with his new John Deere tractor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ivan with his new John Deere tractor

​

Was financing readily available from the banks?

Yes, we were able to get a loan . It was the time of the recession and it was a lot easier to get tradesmen than it is now.

​

Was grant aid available?

We got around €200,000 from South East Cork Area Development .

​

Was planning permission required?

Yes and we were quite a while trying to get it. We needed it to build our new building and a car park. We also needed to apply for change of use for converting our hay shed and other outbuildings.

​

How long did it take to get the business up and running?

Two and a half years roughly. We had a lot of building and preparation work to do. We have a cafe serving hot food so we had regulations to meet and specifications to fulfil, which all took time.

​

What has been your biggest challenge?

Designing the whole thing to complement our working farm. I designed most of it myself, and I got advice here and there.

People might think that getting an engineer in to design an open farm is a good idea but it’s very tricky — they are not used to that kind of thing, so I had to do most of the designing and planning myself.

Expand Close David says it's vital to have a passion for what you are doing if you are looking to diversify your farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David says it's vital to have a passion for what you are doing if you are looking to diversify your farm

​

What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of diversifying their farm?

Be very sure that you have a passion for what you’re doing.

It’s been a seven-days-a-week job since we opened. If you think you can start your own business and have a lot of spare time, you’re wrong. Your work needs to be your hobby.

The times when most people have time off are our busiest times: weekends, bank holidays and holidays.