Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 1 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

How these farmers turned their grass-based farms into tourist attractions

Claire Fox

While watching a field of cows graze or sitting down for a simple chat and a scone are everyday activities for many of us in Ireland, tourists from all corners of the globe are flocking to West Cork to do just that.

West Cork Farm Tours are a group of five farmers -three dairy, one suckler and one pig - who have opened up their unique farms to tourist groups looking to get close to nature along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Denis and Colette O'Donovan regularly welcome tourists to their 70 hectare dairy farm in Glandore, Co Cork. Denis said the idea for the farm tours was a joint concept that evolved between the farmers and the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.

"We're 12 months in gestation. We had all done well in The Southern Star and Celtic Ross West Cork Farming Awards and decided to start welcoming tourists on to our farms as we felt we had a unique story to tell.

"Tourists can then stay in the Celtic Ross, so it's a win-win for ourselves and the hotel as it's a joint package. Neil Grant, general manager at the Celtic Ross has been very supportive to us in the process," says Denis who has a dairy herd of 150.

The "unique story" that Denis and his fellow host farmers have is that they are all grass-based, which visitors from abroad often find fascinating, he says.

"Our one common denominator is that we're all grass based farmers and we're very passionate about what we do and we'll tell our story to anybody who'll listen."

He adds that while they haven't had any Irish tourists visit their farms yet, plenty have travelled from abroad to trek through their land either by foot or by trailer.

Also Read

"We recently had a group from Austria and some from the University of Texas. The Texas group reckon they'll come back every year. It's weather dependent but they can walk through the farm or go by trailer depending how far away the cows are. For some who have never been on a trailer it can be a very exciting experience for them," he adds.

With pub culture dwindling in rural Ireland, Denis believes the farm tours offer tourists a special chance to meet locals.

"They love chatting to my parents or meeting my young lad. We give them a scone and some tea at our kitchen table and they can sample some of our Carbery cheese. We tell them stories they wouldn't hear otherwise and show them areas off the beaten track that they wouldn't be able to find on any map," he says.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Bryan Davis from Solar Pump Solutions was the Young Innovator and Overall Innovation Arena awards winner. Photo: Gerry Mooney

How this young entrepreneur was a double winner for his ideas
'I have come across cases where the information on a client's credit report was incorrect'

What information is available to others about your finances?
Stock photo

Protective disclosure made over alleged food safety breaches at meat company

Farmer refused planning planning permission for new farm gates
Stock photo

'Everything is gone' in the midwest land market
The 46ac farm in Raharney, Co Westmeath sold to an agent acting in trust for a local farmer

Farm with tillage potential makes €7,000/ac
The flagship deal of the year was the €10m paid for Westport House which stands on 455ac

Sales surge: The top end of the country homes market is booming again


Top Stories

How simple measures help this farmer cope with calving nearly 200 cows in one...
David Fleming, Industrial Engineer at Dairymaster, Headquarters at Causeway, Co.Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

'I work in an area I hadn't even thought of in college' - this civil engineer is...
The scene on the Dublin-bound carriageway of the N7 between Naas and Johnstown on Thursday evening. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Gardai searching for teen burglary suspect (16) who escaped from hospital
Paddy Towey at his farm in Shannon Harbour, Co Offaly. Photograph: James Flynn/APX

The only reason this man is still farming is because there is no one to buy his...
While home working has benefited companies through increased productivity and reduced costs, experts are now saying that creativity and innovation have suffered

Bad news about working from home may have a silver lining
The Mitsubishi Outlander

What SUV options are available for farm families on tight budgets?
Edmond Harty is the CEO and technical director of Dairymaster, a milking equipment manufacturer. Its global headquarters are in Causeway, County Kerry. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan

Ireland's 'Silicon valley for cows' - where rocket technology is used to monitor...