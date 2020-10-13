How these Donegal brothers grew their flock and are selling their own freezer-ready lamb straight from the farm

Tom Boyd was just 13 when some of the responsibility for running the family farm landed on his shoulders. Sixteen years later, he and his brother David are running the diverse Lakeside Farm enterprise at Carrickfinn in the Rosses along Donegal’s Wild Atlantic Way.

“I was 13 and David was 15 when our father passed away after a very brief illness,” recalls Tom. “We both had a great interest in the farm and when our father was no longer around, it was up to us to either keep it going or give it up, so we kept it going.”

After finishing school in 2008, Tom took over the farm along with David, who had studied Agriculture in Greenmount College. Much of the sheep and beef farm is made up of hill ground and sand dunes, making for a challenging working environment.

“Things have never been easy and when we started we made loads of mistakes, but we learned,” says Tom.

He adds that it was only in 2011 when he inherited more land from a distant relative that the farm became viable. “Inheriting the adjoining land was a game-changer for us — we were suddenly vastly understocked for the amount of land we had.”

Expand Close Grass fed lamb belonging to Tom Boyd and David Boyd, Carrickfinn, Donegal who are starting to package and deliver their own Lamb and Beef. Photo Clive Wasson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Grass fed lamb belonging to Tom Boyd and David Boyd, Carrickfinn, Donegal who are starting to package and deliver their own Lamb and Beef. Photo Clive Wasson

The Boyd brothers didn’t do what most in their situation would have done and immediately buy more stock.

“We went to Teagasc for advice. We put a breeding plan in place and a timeline for buying more stock,” says Tom. “One thing our mother always told us was to never let ourselves get into debt.

"She never told us what to do in any other aspect, but she always taught us to pay for what we got there and then, and don’t borrow. It’s always stuck with us.”

As the brothers increased their Limousin and Charolais numbers to the current herd of 40 sucklers and added more mountain ewes, they trialled and tested different ways of farming.

Expand Close Tom Boyd , Carrickfinn, Donegal who are starting to package and deliver their own Lamb and Beef. Photo Clive Wasson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom Boyd , Carrickfinn, Donegal who are starting to package and deliver their own Lamb and Beef. Photo Clive Wasson

“One thing we decided to do was cut back on our antibiotic use so we now use herbal supplements. The idea is to keep the cattle healthy, therefore reducing the need for antibiotics. It’s preventative measures rather than cure.

“We had to make sure that the herbal supplements were working so we got blood tests and dung tests carried out on the stock and everything looks good so far,” says Tom.

The farm’s coastal setting is undeniably beautiful, but it’s not always plain sailing.

“The sand makes it hard to grow enough grass and the conditions can be severe during the winter months, so the animals need to be hardy as they’re all out-wintered,” says Tom.

The search for hardy stock saw him take a chance on the New Zealand Suffolk breed.

“About 18 months ago we got a New Zealand Suffolk ram. Teagasc had an ad in the paper looking for farmers to trial the breed. I put my name down and it was the luck of the draw that I was chosen.

"We picked him up in Galway and then ran him with Texel ewes and the results have really been amazing.”

The New Zealand Suffolk breed is exceptionally hardy and they are also much faster to gain weight.

“They are even quicker to get up when they’re born, there is no comparison in them with any other breed we’ve ever had. They thrive on just grass alone,” says Tom.

Expand Close Cattle belonging to the Boyd brothers, who are starting to package and deliver their own lamb and beef / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cattle belonging to the Boyd brothers, who are starting to package and deliver their own lamb and beef

The success of the new flock inspired the Boyds to take diversification one step further. They are now producing and selling their own freezer-ready lamb cuts straight from Lakeside Farm.

“This is our first year producing and selling directly to customers and so far, it’s going great,” says Tom.

They bring sheep to local butcher who slaughters and prepares the meat, before returning it to them, ready to sell.

“We provide both whole lamb and half lamb options consisting of chops, cutlets, fillets, mince and more. Our lamb is organic, fresh and packaged, ready for the freezer,” he says.

Lakeside Farm’s 120 breeding ewes spend their summers grazing on Inishfree island.

Expand Close Tom Boyd and David Boyd, Carrickfinn, Donegal who are starting to package and deliver their own Lamb and Beef. Photo Clive Wasson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom Boyd and David Boyd, Carrickfinn, Donegal who are starting to package and deliver their own Lamb and Beef. Photo Clive Wasson

“After the ewes are dried off, we take them to the island by open top boat. Our family have always owned a share in the island, so it was passed on to us,” says Tom. “Now our exotic sheep spend their summers feeding on its grass and heather.”

Tom, who is married to Victoria and is father to three — Olivia (4) and twins Ben and Isla (2) — says 2020 has brought another unusual opportunity.

He spent some time last month cutting silage in the green areas around one of the world’s most scenic airports.

“Donegal Airport is right beside our farm and this year we got the opportunity to start cutting silage inside the boundaries.

"It has made a huge difference for us as grass has always been an issue, but from now on we will have ample feed for the cattle and sheep during the winter.”

Expand Close Tom Boyd and David Boyd, Carrickfinn, Donegal who are starting to package and deliver their own Lamb and Beef. Photo Clive Wasson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom Boyd and David Boyd, Carrickfinn, Donegal who are starting to package and deliver their own Lamb and Beef. Photo Clive Wasson

Opening a farm shop is the next target for the Boyds.

“It’s something we have always wanted to do so we are currently putting plans in place. We also hope to do meat boxes.

"This would mean selling boxes of our own beef and lamb to customers. It’s a practice that has taken off around Europe and we are always looking for something different so we’re going to try it.”

The brothers credit their mother, Mabel, for supporting them over the years.

“Mum and our uncles always kept us right on the farm and worked hard. She raised us on her own from 2004 and was overseeing the farm work until we were at a point to fully take over and we’re grateful for that.”

Farm diversification: The Boyd brothers

Q&A: ‘I take lots of photos which keeps people engaged and generates more traffic to our Facebook page’

Expand Close David Boyd with his flock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Boyd with his flock

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

We didn’t have a start-up cost. We owned and inherited the land and sold old stock to pay for the new stock, so we didn’t have to part with any money as such.

Was financing readily available from the banks for this type of business?

Yes, it would have been, but in keeping with the ethos we were brought up with, we didn’t apply. We like to own everything we have and don’t like to borrow if we can avoid it.

Did you need a licence or permission from any other government body?

Yes, when you produce or sell food you have to register with the Health Service Executive.

How much time was needed to get your idea off the ground?

It was over a year. We bought the new ram as we wanted to diversify and always had the idea that we would produce our own lamb product.

What supports bodies/agencies were available to help?

We did the majority of the research ourselves, online but we also spoke to Teagasc advisers and liaised with the Department of Agriculture.

Was insurance required?

Yes, general farm insurance covers everything we do.

How do you raise awareness of your farm business?

We started advertising on Facebook and that’s how our customers order. Social media has proven to be very effective. We have such a scenic setting so I take lots of photos which keeps people engaged and generates more traffic to our page.

Did you encounter any unexpected pitfalls or challenges?

We are only up and running with lamb recently and everything has been going fine. I do think that by offering the full lamb, rather than smaller quantities, it did affect orders. We hope we will soon be in a position to offer smaller quantities.