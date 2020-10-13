Farming

Farming

How these Donegal brothers grew their flock and are selling their own freezer-ready lamb straight from the farm

The Boyd brothers were still in their teens when they took over the running of the family farm. Since then they have expanded stock numbers and launched a successful farm-to-fork sheepmeat business from their holding beside Donegal Airport

New horizons: Tom (left) and David Boyd at their farm near Carrickfinn in the Rosses area of Co Donegal. Photo: Clive Wasson Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Tom Boyd was just 13 when some of the responsibility for running the family farm landed on his shoulders. Sixteen years later, he and his brother David are running the diverse Lakeside Farm enterprise at Carrickfinn in the Rosses along Donegal’s Wild Atlantic Way.

“I was 13 and David was 15 when our father passed away after a very brief illness,” recalls Tom. “We both had a great interest in the farm and when our father was no longer around, it was up to us to either keep it going or give it up, so we kept it going.”

After finishing school in 2008, Tom took over the farm along with David, who had studied Agriculture in Greenmount College. Much of the sheep and beef farm is made up of hill ground and sand dunes, making for a challenging working environment.