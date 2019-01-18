Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 18 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Horticulture sector in crisis as labour shortages bite hard

There is a demand for seasonal workers ahead of spring. Photo by John Moore/Getty Images
There is a demand for seasonal workers ahead of spring. Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Ken Whelan

Labour shortages are creating a crisis in the horticulture industry, which saw output decline by 14pc last year, industry sources have warned.

Measures to tackle a shortfall of over 1,000 seasonal workers will be outlined at a Teagasc-Irish Horticulture Forum Institute conference in Newbridge Co Kildare tomorrow.

Unattractive pay rates and low profit margins in the sector are being blamed for the crisis.

This decline in output is set to worsen this year unless stimulus measures are taken by stakeholders across the sector, Stiofán Nutty of the Horticultural Industry Forum told the Farming Independent.

He said the shortfall in workers for the sector was being caused by low pay and high living costs here, combined with more attractive opportunities elsewhere.

The seasonal workers, who traditionally come from the Baltic states, Romania and Bulgaria, are finding Ireland less attractive as a workplace because the rates of pay in horticulture (€9-12 an hour) were not attractive when put against the cost of living here - especially accommodation.

Incentive

Also, the incentive to Ireland for nine months of the year is becoming less urgent because the economies in their home countries are improving, and more enticing permit deals are being offered by other European states like Germany, Mr Nutty pointed out.

While the sector welcomed the decision by the Department of Agriculture to introduce work permits to Europeans coming to work in Ireland, the 500 approved this year came too late and much more would be required to get Irish horticulture back into a growth situation.

Also Read

The Horticultural Industry Forum is also stressing that the partners in the sector, including the supermarket chains, have to do more to improve margins for farmers affected.

Low margins for farmers were a major contributing factor to the economic state of Irish horticulture.

Both Teagasc and the Horticulture Programme want the Government to back a renewal programme for the sector, including moves to improve the labour supply, a designated policy on accommodation provision, an enterprise strategy involving tax incentives and grants for new entrants into the sector, and a new technology emphasis.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

William Mulhall with a newly-born calf at his Derrymullen farm in Allenwood, Co Kildare, where he hosted an organic farming demonstration day. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ireland bottom of the EU organic farming table
Farmers at Elphin mart check out lots at the recent charolais sale. But Brexit will bring huge problems for the farming sector. Photo: Brian Farrell

Charolais breed takes centre stage at global conference in Ireland
Carrefour

Carrefour to audit abbatoirs, demand cameras for animal welfare

Principal appointed to Teagasc Kildalton Agricultural College
Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Mart insurance to remain 'stubbornly high' until there is a change in...
Photo Brian Farrell

More new year cheer for sheep farmers as prices keep on rising
SHOP SHOCK: empty shelves in the SuperValu outlet on Talbot Street during Storm Emma.

Storm Emma-type bread shortages will be the norm in the event of a hard...


Top Stories

Farmers in Laois clearing roads that were impassable with snow.

They kept our roads open during Storm Emma but farmers left in the dark on...

Prime 220ac farm for all seasons guided at €10,000/ac
Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA.

Farm bodies differ on dairy beef issues
The use of electronic tags will come into effect for the new lamb season

'Electronic tagging will be worthless unless it delivers higher prices and...
The cattle running through Omagh’s streets

Herd of cows go walkabout in Co Tyrone town
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

'Wet snow' on the way as freezing conditions hit overnight

Glyphosate detected in drinking water in Waterford, farmers urged to be...