'Hoping that it won’t happen is not a sound strategy' - Appeal to agri sector to immediately prepare for no-deal Brexit

The Government is appealing to agri-food businesses, traders and hauliers of agricultural commodities to act immediately to ensure that they have taken the necessary steps to prepare for a 'No Deal' Brexit.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed said while Ireland does not want a no-Deal Brexit, there is no hiding from the fact that a 'No Deal' Brexit will be a challenge and will impact on trade.

"Hoping that it won’t happen is not a sound strategy and will not make it go away. It is far better to prepare now and to do everything that you can to make sure that you’re ready.

It comes as more than £2 billion has been set aside by the UK Government to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, as Boris Johnson’s administration steps up its contingency planning.

Minister Creed urged farmers and agribusiness to check their supply chains, review their regulatory obligations and engage with their suppliers and clients.

“If you are a business that move animals, plants or animal and plant to or from the UK and has received letters from Revenue please engage with my Department so that we can help ensure you are familiar with the requirements for importing or exporting such commodities from/to the UK," he said.

Minister Creed at Dublin Port Facility. Photo Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography Copyright 2019

As part of the whole of Government preparations for a “No Deal” Brexit on 31 October 2019, the Revenue Commissioners have intensified their engagement with businesses who trade with the UK and are issuing letters to traders on a phased basis outlining the most critical Brexit preparation steps including the necessity to register for an EORI (Economic Operators Registration and Identification) number and the need to register with my Department if they move animals, plants or animal and plant products to or from the UK.

“Make sure you are registered with Revenue and my Department, make sure you know what documents and certificates you have to submit, to whom you have to submit them and what are the time limits for submission. Decide who is going to be responsible for the submission of documents and certificates – you or a customs agent.”

All goods traders who use wood pallets or wood packaging for the movement of goods to or from the UK should ensure that their wood packaging meets the ISPM 15 standard and is clearly stamped as meeting that standard.

As part of our efforts to keep people informed and to help businesses to take all the steps needed to prepare for Brexit, the Department of Agriculture will have a presence at some Agricultural shows including the Tullamore National Livestock Show, the Virginia Agricultural Show as well as at the National Ploughing Championship.

"We will also be holding a number of Agriculture focussed events in September where we will engage directly with individuals/businesses in the sector. These will also be held around the country, and details will be available on my Department’s website in the coming weeks,” he said.

Online Editors