'Honestly, I don’t know why it took me so long to convert’

Graham Harris is happy to be ‘enhancing and encouraging life rather than trying to wipe everything out’ since switching his sheep and tillage farm in Kildare to organic

Big leap: Graham Harris with his sons Morgan (8) and Matthew (6) on his organic farm in Kildare. Photo: Mark Condron Expand
Grace Maher

Graham Harris switched to organic on January 1, 2019 after 20 years of conventional farming, and he can’t understand why he didn’t do it earlier.

Honestly, I don’t know why it took me so long to convert, particularly since my brother has been an organic farmer for almost 20 years now and has been a great repository of information and guidance for me,” says the Kildare man.

“I suppose when I was younger, I was focusing on big outputs and high yields, so organic did not appeal to me.