Hogan blasts IFA over 'fake news' on CAP

Claims that CAP budget cuts could be as much as 17pc when inflation is taken in to account have been labelled as "fake news" by EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan.

Last week IFA president Joe Healy claimed that when "the real effects of inflation are taken into account, the real impact is 17pc or €3,000 on average per farmer".

Speaking at the CAP consultative conference in Newbridge last week, Fianna Fáil Agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalogue also claimed that cuts to CAP would result in a 15pc reduction due to inflation over the seven years of CAP post 2020.

"When you take the 5pc cut to CAP overall at the moment it would mean taking inflation over the next seven years in to account and that would result in a 15pc cut in total," he said.

However, Commissioner Hogan told the Farming Independent that these claims are "fake news".

"It's absolute nonsense because we've seen over the years that farm payments from Brussels were never linked to inflation so to be comparing like with like on the basis of something that's never happened is actually not the way we should be doing something," he said.

"What a farmer will look at is his cheque in 2021 and how it compares to 2020 and this is less that 5pc. That's fake news."

Mr Hogan added that the 3.9pc cut proposed by the Commission is the opening position and "the ball is in the Member States' courts if they want to contribute more money".