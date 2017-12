He says the meeting became necessary because the Minister for Agriculture's Department failed to inform claimants of the 2017 BPS and other area based schemes that during the validation process of their applications, they had over claimed their area of eligible land.

The INHFA leader said that during DAFM administrative checks all claimants should have been formally notified as soon as possible after identification of the over claim and at the latest by September 15,in line with the charter.Officially writing to claimants three months after this deadline is unacceptable and calls into question the farmers charter of rights monitoring committee",continued O Donnell.

The INHFA have said a substantial number of recent over claim letters received by applicants appears to be linked to the 95 wild fires which engulfed many areas during the late spring/early summer period of exceptionally dry weather earlier this year.