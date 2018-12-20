Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 20 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Hard border a disaster for Northern Ireland farmers, says head of UFU

Ivor Ferguson
Ivor Ferguson

Reporter

An increasingly likely hard Irish border for food and livestock will be "disastrous" for Northern Ireland's farmers, the head of the Ulster Farmers Union has said.

The British and Irish governments, businesses, agriculture and the EU27 are now firmly on a footing for a 'no-deal' scenario in just 99 days, with the Northern Ireland Civil Service preparing a 'Brexit bunker' of officials to help cope with anticipated disruption.

The European Commission has indicated there will have to be checks on foods such as meat and milk between the Republic and Northern Ireland from March 29. Such a move would be a devastating blow for farmers and the agri-food sector, which will have few immediate ways of offsetting the impact.

The Irish government has now released its own no-deal plan which Tanaiste Simon Coveney described as "stark" and "sobering". It warns of an "exceptional economic event which would be met with exceptional measures".

While a series of warnings are outlined, Dublin makes it clear that the agri-food sector is particularly at risk.

Hundreds of thousands of litres of milk from the Republic goes to Northern Ireland to be processed daily, before making its way back down again and onto supermarket shelves. And 500,000 southern pigs are sent to Northern Ireland every year for processing, while at least half of Northern Ireland's lamb heads south of the border.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said agriculture was dangerously vulnerable to a no-deal Brexit.

"A 'no-deal' Brexit would put the UK over a cliff edge and would effectively mean the closure of export markets, which no one wants to see happen," he said.

Also Read

The European Commission yesterday released plans for dealing with a no-deal scenario, including how it plans to mitigate the impact on trade.

Worryingly for Ireland, the documents suggest that border checks on live animals will have to take place from March 29 onwards.

They say that if the UK crashes out of the EU on March 29, "every consignment of live animals and animal products coming from the UK would have to undergo, as of the withdrawal date, checks in Union border inspection posts (BIPs) at the point of entry into the EU".

Mr Ferguson said this would be "disastrous".

"It will mean queues and queues of lorries," he said.

"There is no infrastructure set up. It would be an absolute disaster for agriculture."

He added that new levies would be a concern, as sheep farming could be rendered unprofitable.

It also emerged yesterday that the NI Civil Service (NICS) is ramping up plans for a no-deal Brexit.

David Sterling, Northern Ireland's most senior civil servant, has written to his 23,000 staff seeking volunteers to man "command, control and coordination structures" dealing with potential post-Brexit disruption.

They will work in departmental operations centres and a central Northern Ireland hub which may need to be continually staffed.

The hub will co-ordinate Northern Ireland's response and will be operated jointly between Stormont's Executive Office and the NIO.

Mr Sterling's letter said NICS is planning for a no-deal Brexit and a "worst case scenario" involving "sustained and widespread disruption".

Meanwhile in Dublin, Mr Coveney admitted there is currently no proposal for how a hard border will be avoided in a no-deal scenario, saying one would be "much, much more complicated" than the backstop.

The Tanaiste said the European Commission "has shown capacity to understand the complexities on this island in the last two years".

But when asked if that meant they would give the Republic leeway on the border if the UK leaves without a deal, he replied: "We don't know."

Dublin Port is creating extra parking for hundreds of trucks from the UK awaiting inspection after Brexit, the Irish government also revealed yesterday.

Dozens more bays to carry out checks will also be made in a bid to avoid halting other traffic, plans for a no-deal scenario revealed.

The contingency plan states: "A no-deal Brexit would require an immediate focus on crisis management and possible temporary solutions (political, economic, administrative, legislative and communication), which would be rapidly implemented until the necessary longer-term adjustments are in place.

"For Ireland, a no-deal Brexit would potentially involve severe macroeconomic, trade and sectoral impacts. Grappling with the enormous range of impacts both in the immediate short term and in the longer term will involve difficult and significant choice of a practical, strategic and political nature."

Belfast Telegraph

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

'Small changes can make a dramatic difference'

Farmers told to step up their exercise regimes
Danger: MII warned it is inevitable that producer prices will fall as a direct result of the loss of UK market share.

Meat producers warn they face 'catastrophe' if there's no deal
British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: Reuters

Margaret Donnelly: 'UK crashing out would be a real hammer blow to...
Stock Image: Getty Images/Caiaimage

Agreement on unfair trading practices in the food supply chain will protect all EU...
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

EU leaders push decision on CAP budget back to autumn 2019
Suckler cow and calf

Analysis: The real exodus from suckler farming could start when Genomics...
Agriculture MEPs voted through amendments to the draft law in October that would extend the rules to all suppliers and buyers, regardless of size, and to agricultural products other than food.

Directive on unfair trading must be passed before Christmas to save...


Top Stories

MII warned that it is inevitable that producer prices will fall as a direct result of the loss of UK market share. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Meat factories warn of ‘catastrophic’ collapse of meat sector from no-...
Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep factories: Rapid recovery after stores flood system
Documents suggest that border checks on live animals will have to take place from Brexit Day onwards Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Live animals may have to undergo border checks in event of no-deal...
John Hayes, Kildimo, who was shot in June 2017 by Ted O'Donoghue (inset).

Farmer faces prison for shooting neighbour and his dog, Lassie, over...
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Ag committee Brexit report recommends supplementing CAP funding from the...
The scene at the residential farm in Falsk outside Strokestown, Co Roscommon where security personnel were attacked on Sunday morning. Photo: Brian Farrell

Cattle-smuggling gang linked to vigilante attack on Roscommon farm
Farmers Peter Hynes his daughter Georgie Hynes, Helen Carroll (Ear To The Ground presenter and journalist ) and Former Rugby International John The Bull Hayes pictured at the Rearing To Go launch.

Mental health campaign launches at Cork mart