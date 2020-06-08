Growing evidence that seaweed additive can slash livestock emissions

ScIentists in west Cork have reported significant results from trials using red seaweed to reduce methane emissions in cattle.

Bantry Marine Research Station, which is owned by veterinary pharmaceuticals company Bimeda, has been testing the effectiveness of red seaweed species asparagopsis armata in animal feed here. Cuts of between 40pc and 98pc in emissions have already been achieved in trials in the US, Australia and New Zealand

The discovery that a particular red seaweed could have a positive impact on ruminants' digestion was made by Canadian scientist Dr Rob Kinley three years ago.

His research in Canada, and latterly in Australia, showed that asparagopsis taxiformis, in small quantities as a feed additive, could reduce methane emissions by up to 98pc, as hydrogen, rather than methane, was then produced by the livestock.

Dr Kinley has since visited Ireland and has been collaborating with the Bantry Marine Research Station.

Seaweed farming

Asparagopsis taxiformis is native to the southern hemisphere, but is similar to another red seaweed, asparagopsis armata, which was discovered in Irish waters about 60 years ago.

It was cultivated in the late 1990s in Ard Bay, Co Galway, by research company Taighde Mara Teo.

Bantry Marine Research Station manager David O'Neill points out that the red seaweed would have to be farmed here to meet sufficient quantities.

It can be farmed on land as well as in the sea. He estimates feeding animals here with the additive could reduce their emissions by up to 60pc.

The marine research company is co-operating with Údarás na Gaeltachta and Teagasc, and hopes to raise funds for more animal trials.

Údarás na Gaeltachta director of enterprise Dr Mark White said there could be a benefit for both farmers and climate change targets if the work on the red seaweed additive proves fruitful.

Indo Farming