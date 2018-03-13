Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 13 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Growing demand for organic and antibiotic free food amongst Irish consumers, says new Teagasc study

Claire Fox

Organic food with high animal welfare standards and no hormones or antibiotics are growing demands amongst Irish consumers, according to a new Teagasc study.

The study, which was published in the Irish Journal of Agricultural and Food Research has highlighted how consumer perceptions are becoming increasingly sensitive to how animals are produced.

In the past, perceptions of meat quality have largely been influenced by factors such as the appearance of meat or the country of origin of the meat product. Now, however, other factors are becoming increasingly important in also determining consumers’ judgements.

Factors such as: how animals are reared (e.g. organic and free-range farming) and how animals are farmed (e.g. animal welfare, hormone and antibiotic usage) are important in determining consumers’ perceptions of the quality of the meat produced.  

As part of a wider international study into meat consumer trends, 251 consumers across the Republic of Ireland were surveyed about their habits, behaviours, beliefs and perceptions when it comes to purchasing and consuming meat. 

Consumers in this study were asked about the relationship between meat quality and four different farm-level production practices: organic farming, free range farming, maintaining high animal welfare standards, and keeping animals free from hormone/antibiotic treatment.  

The study also found that not only do a significant number of consumers perceive better quality meat when assured of humane animal treatment, a sizeable number also reveal an intention to pay more for meat produced with good animal welfare standards.

This indicates that consumers are not just supportive of animal welfare from a ‘concerned citizen’ perspective; rather, they consider these dimensions as attractive product attributes that influence their assessments of meat quality and are likely to influence their purchasing decisions.

Also Read

There is much discussion of a growing disconnect between consumers and how and where their food is produced. The current study indicates an appetite amongst consumers for more knowledge on specific farm-level production practices.

 Quality Assurance (QA) schemes have a significant role to play in effectively and assuredly communicating to consumers about different attributes related to meat quality.  More traditional attributes such as health, safety and sensory perception credentials are increasingly contending with social, ethical and moral attributes.

Lead author of the report, Dr Aine Regan said the study shows how “the consumer’s definition of ‘quality’ is constantly being re-evaluated and redefined” and will influence the development of future quality schemes.

“This has important implications for Quality Assurance schemes and highlights the need for continuous development of these schemes to align with consumers’ needs and values. Furthermore, as new attributes become increasingly prioritised by the consumer, it may become apparent that new forms of engagement and communication will be needed.

For example, for issues related to animal welfare, public engagement mechanisms that engage and empower the consumer and that reconnect consumers directly with primary producers are likely to be important,” she said.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Eibhlin Murphy, Marketing Manager, Major Equipment Ireland Limited

'Working in Ballyhaunis, we don't have to deal with the traffic'
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (Niall Carson)

Planned relief from stamp duty hike to consolidate farm holdings yet to...
'How best to supplement one's income post transfer is a very important issue'

How to secure a post-transfer income - Tax-efficient income options for...
Professor John Sweney near his office on the Maynooth University campus. Photo: Frank Mc Grath

'The canary in the mine' - Storm Emma is the harbinger of things to come...
German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

'Mission impossible' to prevent cuts to farm payments, says EU budget Chief
(stock photo)

New EU proposal would allow government increase payments to farms...
Colm O'Donnell, INHFA chairman at a previous protest outside Enda Kenny's constituency office in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin

'CAP payments must reflect the needs of the majority of farmers, unlike...


Top Stories

Lakeland Dairies cuts milk price by 1c/L

Whiskey export growth is benefitting Irish farmers, says head of whiskey...

Kerry Group to cut milk price by 2c/l
Lambs in the snow in Roscommon.

It's set to be a bitterly cold St Patrick's weekend - and snow could...

Final GLAS payments delayed until end of May
Patrick Coveney, CEO of Greencore

Greencore to restructure US network as it warns on profits

Farmers warned about illegal burning - weeks after deadline passed