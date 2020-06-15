Farming

Greens give way on live exports and the Nitrates Derogation

The Nitrates Directive has created a lot of difficulties for farmers around traditional farm practices such as manure spreading Expand

Two key concessions by the Green Party in the talks were their proposals to ban live exports and a removal of the Nitrates Derogation.

It is understood that the Green Party had initially pushed for a ban on all live exports in the talks and until recently had pushed that exports to Third Countries be banned.

However, with Northern Ireland set to become a 'Third Country' due to Brexit in December, the Greens backed down on this.