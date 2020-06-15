Greens give way on live exports and the Nitrates Derogation

The Nitrates Directive has created a lot of difficulties for farmers around traditional farm practices such as manure spreading

Two key concessions by the Green Party in the talks were their proposals to ban live exports and a removal of the Nitrates Derogation.

It is understood that the Green Party had initially pushed for a ban on all live exports in the talks and until recently had pushed that exports to Third Countries be banned.

However, with Northern Ireland set to become a 'Third Country' due to Brexit in December, the Greens backed down on this.

Slaughtered On average 370,000 sheep and lambs from Northern Ireland are processed in the South each year, while 450,000 southern pigs are slaughtered in the North. However, some commentators have noted that the wording of the document still leaves significant open action in these areas and that a Minister driving a strong green agenda could yet implement these policies. The wording of the new Government's policy on the Nitrates Derogation is particularly vague. While keeping the derogation in place, it commits to a further review of its effects on water quality in conjunction with the EPA which will inform future policy in this area.