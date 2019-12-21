Green groups' objections put Glanbia's €140m cheese factory on hold

Glanbia in Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke
A €140M cheese factory in Co Kilkenny has been put on hold following objections by two leading environmental groups. Stock image

Seán McCárthaigh

A €140M cheese factory in Co Kilkenny has been put on hold following objections by two leading environmental groups.

An Taisce and Friends of the Irish Environment appealed to An Bord Pleanála against Kilkenny County Council's decision to grant permission for the facility in the IDA's Belview Science and Technology Park near the Port of Waterford.

The facility, which would employ about 80 people, is a joint venture between Glanbia Ireland and Dutch dairy group Royal A-Ware.

They plan to site it next to an existing Glanbia milk processing plant and hoped to begin construction next year.

But Friends of the Irish Environment has protested that the intensification of the Irish dairy sector is having multiple adverse impacts in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, the deterioration of water quality and ammonia levels.

An Taisce claimed that the application was "premature" because details of Common Agricultural Policy reform are due to be published next year.

Bellevue Residents' Association has expressed concern, saying there are issues with noise, traffic and odour from the existing Glanbia plant.

Glanbia has told planners the dairy system plays a role in supplying nutritious, sustainable dairy at home and abroad.

An Bord Pleanála is expected to issue a ruling by April 23 next.

Irish Independent


