Green groups' objections put Glanbia's €140m cheese factory on hold

An Taisce and Friends of the Irish Environment appealed to An Bord Pleanála against Kilkenny County Council's decision to grant permission for the facility in the IDA's Belview Science and Technology Park near the Port of Waterford.

The facility, which would employ about 80 people, is a joint venture between Glanbia Ireland and Dutch dairy group Royal A-Ware.

They plan to site it next to an existing Glanbia milk processing plant and hoped to begin construction next year.