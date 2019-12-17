Green diesel relief on the cards for contractors in 2021

While Minister Donohoe said there would be no changes to the planned increases for next year, he said the Department of Finance would look at contractors' treatment ahead of next year's Budget.

Contractors have warned of a 5pc hike in contractor charges next year as a result of the carbon tax increase.

The carbon tax on green diesel will increase by €6/t from May 2020. This will add around 2c/l to green diesel prices.

He said the reason contractors could not avail of the relief available to farmers is that their occupation is not included in the definition of 'farming'.

"I accept that much work on farms is not carried out by individuals who fall inside the definition of 'farmer' used in the tax code," Minister Donohoe said in a debate on the Finance Bill last week

"This has not been an issue in the past but will be in the future as the price of carbon increases."

He said his department would have a look at the role of agricultural contractors and whether any changes need to be made in that regard.

The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland has said the silage harvest accounts for consumption of around 214 million litres of green diesel, with total annual consumption by farm contractors exceeding 350m litres.

The hike in the carbon tax of 2c/l will cost the farm sector around €4.3m for the silage harvest alone, and close to €7m for the entire year.

Indo Farming