Green diesel relief on the cards for contractors in 2021

Paschal Donohoe. Picture: Frank McGrath
Paschal Donohoe. Picture: Frank McGrath
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has offered some hope to agri contractors in their battle over the carbon tax hike.

The carbon tax on green diesel will increase by €6/t from May 2020. This will add around 2c/l to green diesel prices.

Contractors have warned of a 5pc hike in contractor charges next year as a result of the carbon tax increase.

While Minister Donohoe said there would be no changes to the planned increases for next year, he said the Department of Finance would look at contractors' treatment ahead of next year's Budget.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

He said the reason contractors could not avail of the relief available to farmers is that their occupation is not included in the definition of 'farming'.

"I accept that much work on farms is not carried out by individuals who fall inside the definition of 'farmer' used in the tax code," Minister Donohoe said in a debate on the Finance Bill last week

"This has not been an issue in the past but will be in the future as the price of carbon increases."

He said his department would have a look at the role of agricultural contractors and whether any changes need to be made in that regard.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland has said the silage harvest accounts for consumption of around 214 million litres of green diesel, with total annual consumption by farm contractors exceeding 350m litres.

The hike in the carbon tax of 2c/l will cost the farm sector around €4.3m for the silage harvest alone, and close to €7m for the entire year.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Sage advice: Dairy farmers Frank Coffey, from Currow, Co Kerry, and Karol Kissane, from Asdee, Co Kerry with Teagasc regional manager Majella Moloney and director Professor Gerry Boyle at the Teagasc National Dairy Conference in Killarney. Photo: O’Gorman Photography

'Ignore the rumours - we treat our calves well'
The offices of Ornua, Ireland’s biggest dairy exporter

Margaret Donnelly: 'It's time for Bord Bia to show leadership and empathy by...
Dr Donagh Berry from Teagasc addressing farmers at the Moorepark '17 national dairying event in Co Cork. Photo: O'Gorman Photography.

Dairy bull EBI set for revamp to include 'age of slaughter' element
VIVERA

Growing appetite for meatless brands muscles in on traditional...
Norbrook Laboratories chief executive Liam Nagle

Norbrook says equipment issues a factor as profits slump by 82%
Danny Healy Rae

Healy Rae company records profits of €444,227
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during an extraordinary session to present a Green Deal plan, at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Francois Lenoir/Reuters

Farming under the spotlight in EU's new Green Deal


Top Stories

IFA protest

Beef prices now 50c/kg behind UK averages
Dr Andrew Cromie ICBF. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Cut slaughter age for 'quick win' on emissions - ICBF
Picture: (Brian Lawless/PA)

'Processors have gone into hiding' - Calls for urgent meeting of Beef Taskforce...
Edmond Scanlon, the CEO of Kerry Group

Kerry Group loses out in $26.2bn race for DuPont nutrition division

Eamonn Dempsey: The importance of minding yourself while minding the...
Stock photo

Warrant over stolen tractor executed after four years
A 12-year-old Kerry cow and a four-year-old Maol cow on James O'Neill's farm

'We have to ensure that the native breeds survive and thrive for future...