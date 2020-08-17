Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Glanbia's performance nutrition business is in need of bulking up

Richard Curran


Siobhan Talbot, Managing Director of the Glanbia Group Expand

Close

Siobhan Talbot, Managing Director of the Glanbia Group

Siobhan Talbot, Managing Director of the Glanbia Group

Siobhan Talbot, Managing Director of the Glanbia Group

Lockdown did some funny things to people's eating habits. Take Glanbia's first-half results, for example. Lots of people took up baking bread, others did a major weekly shop with a view to home cooking - for the first time in years.

Yet while Glanbia's global performance nutrition division took a bit of a hammering with consumer brands, its US cheese division had a stand-out performance.

It seems instead of munching protein bars or healthy drinks from convenience stores near the office, people were getting stuck into US-style cheddar cheese and pizzas.