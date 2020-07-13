Farming

Glanbia milk price edges towards 30c/litre

Glanbia Ireland will pay its member milk suppliers a base milk price of 29.68c per litre for June.

This is a 1.68c/l base price increase from May, which included a 0.20c/l weather-related payment. Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/l payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their 'Share of GI Profit'.

This brings the total Glanbia milk price for June to 30.10c/l (inc VAT) for creamery milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.