Glanbia milk price edges towards 30c/litre

Glanbia Ireland will pay its member milk suppliers a base milk price of 29.68c per litre for June.

This is a 1.68c/l base price increase from May, which included a 0.20c/l weather-related payment. Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/l payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their 'Share of GI Profit'.

This brings the total Glanbia milk price for June to 30.10c/l (inc VAT) for creamery milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

Glanbia chairman Martin Keane said dairy markets had strengthened in recent weeks, helped by the re-opening of some food service outlets. "However, given the weak economic data and high rates of coronavirus in many key importing regions, the short- and medium-term market direction remains uncertain," he said. He added that "as the largest milk supply month of the year", Glanbia's June milk payment will deliver "over €120m to rural communities". Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies has announced that it is paying 30c/l for June milk supplies, an increase of 1c/l on May.