Glanbia may consider an alternative to UK plant in hard Brexit

Glanbia Performance Nutrition has a manufacturing facility in Middlesbrough that makes a large range of brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Body & Fit and SlimFast.

Irish nutrition giant Glanbia might have to consider an alternative manufacturing site to a key UK operation if the EU and United Kingdom fail to reach an agreement around tariffs and other measures as part of Brexit talks, according to the CEO of the group's performance nutrition division, Hugh McGuire.

"In reality, all of our businesses have a supply chain and customers that include the UK market to varying degrees," Mr McGuire told a PwC webcast yesterday that explored Brexit issues.

Its participants included the UK's ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett, and European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee.

"We're importing a significant amount of ingredients for that plant from Ireland and from Europe, so this has a direct bearing on our operations in the UK," said Mr McGuire of Brexit and ongoing talks.

If negotiations between the European Union and the UK fail and result in a hard Brexit, most Irish agricultural products exported to the United Kingdom would be subject to high tariffs from January next year.

Mr McGuire said there's been a "significant amount" of increased administration for the group due to Brexit.

"The fundamental issue for us is that we'd have our main footprint for manufacturing with the performance nutrition business for Europe in Middlesbrough," he said.

"If there's no agreement around tariffs or no agreement around outward profits and relief for inward profits, that will be an issue for us that would significantly impact the business and our ability to compete with our competitors in Europe.

"We'll have to figure out then what we do about that and does it mean an alternative site for manufacturing," he added.

Mr McGuire pointed out that about 40pc of what Glanbia manufactures at its Middlesbrough plant is for the UK market, but the rest is exported across Europe.

He said Glanbia, whose CEO is Siobhan Talbot, has spent 18 months trying to mitigate potential Brexit-related impacts and the changes it will mean for customs, tariffs, its supply chain, staff and a range of regulations.

The UK set a June 30 deadline to decide if an extension to its current transition period is warranted. The UK left the European Union in January.

"Covid-19 hasn't helped," he said.

"In our simplest terms, the focus is on getting products in and out of the UK, particularly at that [Middlesbrough] plant and our joint venture cheese plants that we have with Leprino.

"For the past three or four months, most people in the organisation have been focused on Covid," said Mr McGuire.

"But as the June 30 deadline approaches, we'd obviously prefer an extension or an agreement rather than a hard Brexit, but all our planning at this point has to be to ensure we have ability to trade on January 1, 2021."

Mr Barnett told the PwC webcast he is "absolutely confident" that the relationship between Ireland and the UK "will continue to move forwards" despite Brexit.

