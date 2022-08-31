Glanbia Ireland changes name to Tirlán

Pictured at Tirlán’s unveiling is brand ambassador, Irish rugby international Tadhg Furlong with L-R Jim Bergin, CEO, Tirlán,Nicola O’Connell, Head of Commercial, Tirlán and John Murphy, Chairman, Tirlán

Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland have changed their name to Tirlán, after its decision last year to buy Glanbia PLC's stake in its Irish dairy and grain business.

Combining the Irish words ‘Tír’ for land and ‘Lán’ for full, Tirlán it said stands for ‘Land of Abundance’ and represents the 'deep connection' and 'relationship' between the Co-op, its people and the land they 'nurture together to farm and sustain'.

Tirlán was unveiled simultaneously to employees and farmer shareholders during a webinar hosted today in the Co-op’s new collaboration centre at Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny city.

In December 2021, farmer shareholders voted in favour of purchasing the remaining 40% stake in Glanbia Ireland from Glanbia plc to become the outright owners of the Irish dairy and grain business.

Co-op shareholders will be asked to vote to approve the name change for the Co-op in the coming weeks.

Glanbia plc will retain and continue to operate under the Glanbia name as an entirely separate entity. Tirlán will remain the largest shareholder in Glanbia plc, with a 31.9% shareholding*.

Tirlán will be Ireland's largest milk processor sourcing its dairy and grains from a network of over 6,000 farm families. Tirlán’s portfolio includes many of Ireland’s best-known dairy brands, such as Avonmore, Kilmeaden, Premier, Wexford and international brands such as GAIN Animal Nutrition, Truly Grass Fed, Millac and Solmiko nutritional milk proteins.

As a co-operative, Tirlán is 100% farmer-owned, with 11 processing facilities, 52 agri-branches and over 2,100 employees. Sales revenue this year is forecast to exceed €3 billion.

Reflecting recent pressure on the dairy industry to improve its environmental performance it said sustainability is of tremendous importance.

It has set out a roadmap with ambitions to be Net Zero for carbon emissions by 2050, with 30% absolute reductions by 2030, and similar reductions in carbon intensity from milk production.

Speaking at the launch of Tirlán in Kilkenny, CEO Jim Bergin, said it was with a sense of history and optimism that it unveiled Tirlán name.

"Our organisation has evolved over our 100 year history. Entering this new phase of our co-op’s journey, Tirlán has ambitions for an ever-increasing role in the wider economy, the international food and nutrition sectors, and especially in rural communities across the country.

“We are so proud of our history and heritage and determined that the sense of pride and identity is always at the heart of our business. That is what Tirlán represents.”