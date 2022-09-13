Glanbia Co-Op farmers get €148m share windfall

MORE than 11,000 farmers who are members of Glanbia Co-Op have split a €148m windfall after they received shares in stock market-listed Glanbia Plc this week.

The farmers received the total of 12 million shares from Glanbia Co-operative Society – which is being renamed Tirlán – following a deal inked with the stock market group last year.

The members of the co-op have received an average of 975 shares each, currently valued at just over €12,000.

Following the spin-out of the shares to its members, the co-op remains the single largest shareholder in Glanbia plc, with a near 28pc stake in the group. That stake is currently valued at close to €1bn.

Glanbia Plc and Glanbia Co-Op agreed a deal last year that saw the co-op pay €307m for the 40pc of Glanbia Ireland it doesn’t own. That transaction was completed in April this year.

Glanbia Ireland was created almost six years ago following a deal between Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Plc.

Glanbia Ireland is the biggest dairy company in the country, with sales of €1.9bn in 2020 when it made a €61m profit after tax. It owns well-known brands such as Avonmore and Kilmeaden. Sales this year are expected to hit more than €3bn.

About 15,000 farmers across Leinster and east Munster benefited from windfalls of up to €10,000 each when Glanbia Ireland was formed.

Glanbia Plc now focuses on performance nutrition products and nutritional solutions.

Co-op shareholders will be asked to vote to approve the name change for the Co-op to Tirlán in the coming weeks.

Tirlán is wholly farmer-owned, with 11 high-tech processing facilities, 52 agri-branches and over 2,100 employees. It controls over a third of Ireland’s milk pool.

It has a presence in markets including the UK, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the US, north Africa, Japan and China and exports to more than 80 countries.

It recently commenced construction of a €200m state-of-the-art continental cheese facility at Belview in Co Kilkenny, in a joint venture with international dairy producer Royal A-ware.

Glanbia Plc last month reported strong sales in the first half of the year, with total revenue rising 27pc to €2.8bn on a constant currency basis, spurred primarily by price increases it pushed through during the period, but also by volume increases. On a reported basis, revenue was 38.5pc higher, helped by a strong dollar.



