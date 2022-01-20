Glanbia Co-op completes funding arrangements for take over of Glanbia Ireland

Glanbia Co-op has announced it had completed funding arrangements for its proposed €307 million acquisition of Glanbia Plc’s shareholding in Glanbia Ireland.

It annonced that it had completed the placement of 5.75 million ordinary shares in Glanbia plc (equivalent to approximately 2% of Glanbia plc’s issued share capital) at a price of €12.25 per share. The share placement will raise approximately €70 million for Glanbia Co-op.

Following the completion of the share placement, Glanbia Co-op holds approximately 30.5pc of the issued share capital of Glanbia plc.

Glanbia Co-op has also confirmed that it has raised €250 million through the launch of an Equity-Linked Exchangeable Bond. The five-year Exchangeable Bond is linked to a pledge of approximately 15.1 million Glanbia Plc shares (5.3% of the issued share capital). The Co-op retains full ownership of the pledged shares until such time (if any) as an exchange is exercised in accordance with the terms of the Exchangeable Bond and will continue to benefit from any dividend paid by Glanbia plc on the shares.

The share placement and exchangeable bond issue follow the decision taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) of Glanbia Co-op shareholders on 17 December 2021 to approve the acquisition of 40pc of Glanbia Ireland from Glanbia plc. Completion of the share placement and exchangeable bond completes the funding arrangements of Glanbia Co-op in connection with the proposed acquisition of Glanbia plc’s 40pc shareholding in Glanbia Ireland.

Subject to satisfaction of outstanding conditions, including the approval of the proposed transaction by Glanbia plc independent shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) at a date to be confirmed, Glanbia Co-op proposes to pay €307 million to acquire Glanbia plc’s 40pc shareholding in Glanbia Ireland.