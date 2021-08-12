Glanbia announces €50m share buyback programme, as half year revenue tops €2bn

Global nutrition group Glanbia is launching a new share buyback programme of up to €50m.

It comes as wholly-owned revenues for the first half of this year jumped 20pc to €2bn on a constant currency basis.

On a reported basis, revenue is up 11pc, according to interim results from the group.

The Kilkenny-headquartered company saw its revenue before interest, tax, and amortisation (EBITA) increase to €159.9m in the six months to June 30 from €85m in the corresponding period last year.

Siobhán Talbot, managing director of Glanbia, said: “I am delighted to announce that Glanbia has delivered a very strong performance in the first half of 2021 when compared to the prior year.”

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) delivered revenue growth of 28.1pc in constant currency on the prior half year.

This division of Glanbia generated EBITA pre-exceptional items of €90.2m, a 418pc increase on a constant currency basis. The performance was driven by strong revenue growth and margin improvement.

Glanbia Nutritionals (NS) delivered like-for-like volume growth of 14.9pc. Earnings from this division topped €69.7m, pre-exceptional items.

“In the first six months of 2021 wholly-owned revenues grew by 20.3pc, on a constant currency basis. This was driven by very strong demand across our GPN branded business relative to the pandemic related challenges in 2020, and our NS ingredients business, which built on a very resilient 2020 performance,” Ms Talbot said.

Meanwhile, the joint ventures arm of Glanbia delivered pre-exceptional profit after tax of €29.9m down €1.9m on prior half year.

Adjusted earnings per share at Glanbia were 52.86 cent, an increase of 85pc constant currency basis.

Exceptional items in the first half of this year at Glanbia resulted in a charge of €52.2m, this related to the GPN transformation programme and the company’s legacy pension scheme restructuring.

The company had operating cash flow of €161.4m, up €114.2m on prior half year.

Glanbia also announced it has bought a 60pc stake in LevlUp, a European direct-to-consumer gaming nutrition brand, for €31.4m.

The board is recommending an interim dividend of 11.75 cent per share, up 10pc on last year.