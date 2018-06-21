Genetically edited pigs could be bred after Brexit to help stop costly disease

Michael Gove, the Environment Secretary, has already signalled that genetically modified animals could be sold after Britain leaves the European Union.

And now scientists at the University of Edinburgh have succeeded in creating pigs which are completely resistant to Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome, or PRRS, a lethal virus which costs farmers millions each year.

The disease causes breathing problems and deaths in young animals and if pregnant sows become infected, it can cause them to lose their litter.