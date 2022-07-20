Farming

Farming

Gas crisis may force fertiliser giant Yara to further cut output

Loading of mineral fertilisers into a ship. Expand

Loading of mineral fertilisers into a ship.

Stephen Treloar, Dani Burger and Mark Cudmore

European fertiliser giant Yara International ASA said the energy crisis is forcing it to curb output and warned that more cuts may come.

The huge ammonia distributor is among producers around the world that have cut output due to high prices of natural gas, a crucial feedstock used to make crop nutrients. Yara said Tuesday that it has curtailed several sites, cutting capacity by 1.3 million tons for ammonia and 1.7 million tons for finished fertiliser.

