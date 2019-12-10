Gardai urge farmers to invest in technology to combat crime

"Keeping areas well lit will also act as a deterrent, and it is advised that tools and smaller machinery be stored in a building with enhanced security features located close to the farmhouse," said Sgt Walsh.

According to Galway Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Michael Walsh, simple steps such as removing keys from vehicles and securing farmyards should be the first step for farmers.

These measures include simple precautions such as closing gates and securing shed doors, as well as more technical approaches like Forensic DNA marking and GPS tracking systems for high-value items.

"Always secure your farm machinery, quads and tractors and never leave the keys in the vehicle. In approximately 50pc of cases where farm vehicles were stolen, the keys were left inside the vehicle.

"Farmers are well known for their innovative thinking and we encourage the farming community to apply this innovation in securing their farm."

A number of property marking techniques are available including heavy-duty etching, welding or Forensic DNA marking. Information is available through local Crime Prevention Officers.

Farmers are also advised to be careful when buying second-hand equipment.

"We recommend that farmers do not buy machinery, trailers, tractors, quads, ride-on-mowers or other equipment from strangers," said Sgt Walsh.

"Those who do purchase items from strangers should note that you could find yourself in possession of stolen goods and therefore may be liable to prosecution.

"Farmers can protect themselves by not paying in cash for goods, and are warned that if there is no receipt there is no guarantee."

Read more: How a crime wave in the midlands has led to farmers taking drastic action

Indo Farming