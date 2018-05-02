Gardai probe alleged assault at IFA meeting

The alleged assault took place Tuesday, April 17 when a member of Roscommon IFA confronted a senior member of the IFA in an Athlone hotel.

The farmer said that he wanted the organisation to challenge Agriculture Minister Michael Creed on his handling of the fodder crisis.

He said he also wanted to bring to the IFA's attention allegations that in a previous IFA presidential election he was illegally canvassed to vote in more than one branch.