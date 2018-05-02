Gardai probe alleged assault at IFA meeting
GARDAÍ are probing an alleged assault after an incident between two members of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).
The alleged assault took place Tuesday, April 17 when a member of Roscommon IFA confronted a senior member of the IFA in an Athlone hotel.
The farmer said that he wanted the organisation to challenge Agriculture Minister Michael Creed on his handling of the fodder crisis.
He said he also wanted to bring to the IFA's attention allegations that in a previous IFA presidential election he was illegally canvassed to vote in more than one branch.
However, it's understood that the verbal exchange turned physical as the senior IFA figure attempted to exit the hotel lobby.
Gardaí have confirmed a statement was made alleging an assault was carried out.
A spokesperson confirmed that investigations into the alleged incident are ongoing but that no arrests have been made.
An IFA spokesman said the association had no comment.