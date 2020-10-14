Funding for 500 farmers to convert to organic production announced

Up to 500 more farmers will be supported to convert to organic farming under measures announced by Minister Pippa Hackett.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity announced increased funding of 33pc for the Organic Farming Scheme, bringing its funding to almost €16m.

She said the move would addresses the growing demand from both farmers and consumers for this type of production.

“Those already in the scheme can continue, while I expect the funding to support between 400 and 500 more farmers to go organic. It also marks a significant start to the Government’s commitment to increase the land area farmed organically.’’

Hackett said Budget 2021 will give “more nature friendly farming practices”.

She also said it is really important that our recovery from Covid-19 is a Green recovery and that €23m from the Carbon Tax is ring-fenced, along with additional funding from the EU.

The Minister announced strong support for Forestry with the allocation of over €100m for 2021. “We must get forestry moving again. But we must also ensure it works for all. I really want 2021 to be a year when we all ‘Think Tree’ and I look forward to using the strong budget allocation for Forestry to deliver a range of schemes and incentives which will deliver diversity of planting, climate action and biodiversity as well as supporting a healthy industry.’’

Under her remit, she announced an additional 50pc would be spent on horticulture, while she would roll out a €100,000 feasibility study on the wool market.

“Wool prices have plummeted,” she said with the wool from her own farm in Offaly lying in a shed. “The scope for wool usage is huge is we tap into that and ideally build a domestic market,” she said.

The closure of the Chinese market because of the Covid-19 pandemic has seen sheep farmers struggle to find a buyer for their wool.









Online Editors