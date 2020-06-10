Funding announced for agri-food tourism projects

| 13.8°C Dublin
Funding of €197,500 has been announced for agri-food tourism projects by the Department of Agriculture.
The announcement comes following a call for funding for agri-food tourism initiatives under the 2020 Rural Innovation and Development Fund.
Announcing the funding Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said “During these unprecedented times I am pleased to support these initiatives in the agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made. I believe that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine. In addition it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice”.
The funding has been made available for the following projects
