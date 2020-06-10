Funding announced for agri-food tourism projects

Funding of €197,500 has been announced for agri-food tourism projects by the Department of Agriculture.

The announcement comes following a call for funding for agri-food tourism initiatives under the 2020 Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Announcing the funding Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said “During these unprecedented times I am pleased to support these initiatives in the agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made. I believe that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine. In addition it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice”.

The funding has been made available for the following projects

Carlow County Council (Ireland South East Agri Food Tourism Cluster – €12,987

Achill Island Sea Salt - €10,800

Galway Co Council (Discover Galway Food Experiences) - €25,000

Cavan County Council (Cavan Food Network) - €12,987

O’Connell Marketing/Taste Wexford - €12,987

Waterford County Festival of Food - €24,802.75

Sligo Food Trail - €17,500

Drumshambo Community Council (Taste Leitrim Food and Drink Experiences) - €22,750

Bia Innovator Campus, Athenry (Food and Agricultural Experience) - €25,000

Drinks Ireland (Irish Whiskey Association (Irish Whiskey 360) - €13,744.85.

Strandhill Peoples Market - €18,942

