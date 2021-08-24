From the Big Smoke to the great outdoors

Francis Connolly traded the Big Smoke for country living when he returned from London to the hills of south-west Donegal to take over his family sheep farm.

Now, six years on, Francis and his wife Deirdre run Ardara’s first glamping site from that farm.

“I was born in London but moved here to the farm when I was just seven years old as my Dad was from here originally,” says Francis. “The farm had been in the family for generations and had always been in sheep.”

Francis moved back to London at 24 — he and Deirdre met there — but he always knew that home was where his heart lay.

“Francis has always had a deep love for Ardara and for his family farm. While we lived in London, he was always looking at photos of home and I knew he wanted to come back,” says Deirdre.

In 2016, Francis, Deirdre and their children Dylan and Kate packed up and headed for the hills. The first thing they did when they got back was buy some sheep.

“Dylan has wanted to be a sheep farmer all his life,” says Francis. “The land here is perfect for sheep. There’s quite a bit of bog land in the area and Scotch ewes have always been known to do well on this type of ground, so we started off by buying some Scotch ewes.”

The farm had no housing or infrastructure when the Connollys moved home, but Dylan is working hard to change this, erecting a large sheep shed for winter housing.

Expand Close Francis and his son Dylan are building a sheep shed / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Francis and his son Dylan are building a sheep shed

Having enjoyed glamping throughout England and Wales, Francis and Deirdre had an aspiration to open their own site. “I don’t think I really appreciated what our farm and its setting had to offer before I moved home again,” says Francis.

“Deirdre had always dreamed of creating our own staycation resort, and we knew that this was the perfect place to do it. We wanted to add value and diversity to the holding and this seemed like the perfect way to do it.”

Deirdre says they were initially concerned about investing in their new project, out of fear that it wouldn’t go to plan.

Expand Close One of the log cabins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of the log cabins

“We were a little bit afraid to put money into something that we weren’t sure would work, but when we told people about our idea, we were soon reassured that we were doing the right thing.”

To get the ball rolling, the Connollys got in touch with local businessman and auctioneer Stephen McCahill, who put them in contact with Donegal Local Development Company (DLDC).

“They were an excellent help and everything took off from there,” says Deirdre.

The Connollys drew up a business plan, detailing that they wished to build four self-contained log cabins, three individual campervan bays and a large barbeque hut, along with some hot tubs. They then applied for planning permission.

Expand Close Francis filling a log fuelled hot tub / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Francis filling a log fuelled hot tub

“We were then told to do out four tenders for all aspects of the build,” says Deirdre. “Initially, we got some crazy quotes of up to €300,000 for the development of the site.”

Read More

Francis and Deirdre got a development grant from DLDC, to aid the construction of their cabins and caravan bays and got local agricultural-plant hire professionals to carry out all the groundwork on the site.

Francis sourced the log cabin structures in Donegal and set about erecting them on the newly developed ground.

The cabins are each heated with their own boiler system and have a power-shower.

The communal barbeque area sits 24 people, and the three caravan bays each have their own area.

“We named the barbeque hut after our two mothers, Mary and Kate. My mum passed away shortly before we moved back to Donegal so she never got to see what we’ve done with the farm but I know she’d be proud of it,” says Deirdre.

Expand Close The BBQ cabin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The BBQ cabin

Francis and Deirdre have gained approval for three more cabins, one of which will be a farmhouse treehouse.

“Deirdre has always wanted a treehouse so that’s the next thing on our agenda,” says Francis.

The Connollys’ updated flock of Cheviot-cross Texel sheep graze alongside the new glamping site.

Expand Close Francis's Cheviot-cross Texel flock beside the glamping site / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Francis's Cheviot-cross Texel flock beside the glamping site

The couple plan on adding a different type of stock to the land soon.

“We are in talks with Donegal Donkey Sanctury about taking some donkeys. We have suitable land for them and they are another way of adding a bit of variety,” says Deirdre.

Since opening in June this year, Francis and Deirdre’s glamping business, ‘Owenea River Rest’ has been thriving, with visitors from all ends of Ireland. The Owenea river runs alongside the farm, hence the name.

Expand Close The Connollys' flock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Connollys' flock

“If there’s a will, there’s a way,” says Deirdre. “Francis is so passionate about his home and farm and we have worked hard to get to where we are.

“We are so grateful that our little farm is now helping to put this beautiful place back on the map.”

Read More

Q&A: ‘We got a lot of support from Failte Ireland’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

It took over €200,000 to transform part of the farm into a glamping site and get all the work done.

How long did it take to get your farm business off the ground?

It took over two years, between getting planning permission, doing tenders for work and then getting the work done. The pandemic delayed things.

Expand Close Owenea River Rest / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Owenea River Rest

Was financing readily available from the banks?

Yes, financing was readily available from the banks and is for many types of start-up farm enterprises.

Was there any grant aid available?

Yes, the Donegal Local Development Company (DLDC) gave us a grant for starting up our business and it was such a great help.

Expand Close Kate Connolly, Ella O'Loughlin, Deirdre Connolly and Lauren McDyre enjoy a hot tub / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kate Connolly, Ella O'Loughlin, Deirdre Connolly and Lauren McDyre enjoy a hot tub

Did you find any supports bodies or agencies particularly helpful?

DLDC were invaluable. We also got a lot of support Failte Ireland — we will be participating in online seminars and attending yearly promotions.

Did you have to register with any bodies or obtain any specific licences?

We just needed to register the project as a business.

Expand Close The BBQ hut - Mary Kate's Kitchen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The BBQ hut - Mary Kate's Kitchen

Was insurance required?

Yes. We obtained it locally.

Was planning permission required?

Yes. Part of the planning was to design the project as nature-friendly as possible.

We had to set wild native Irish trees. We have planted plants and shrubs that are pleasing to birds, butterflies and bees. We have lots of local Irish wildflowers planted, which we love.