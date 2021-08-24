Farming

Farming

From the Big Smoke to the great outdoors

Francis Connolly always yearned to return from London to the family sheep farm in west Donegal, and now he has made the most of his holding’s scenic location by building a glamping site with log cabins and campervan bays

Scenic site: Francis and Deirdre Connolly at the glamping site they have built on their farm in Ardara, Co Donegal. Photos: Clive Wasson Expand
Scenic site: Francis and Deirdre Connolly at the glamping site they have built on their farm in Ardara, Co Donegal. Photos: Clive Wasson

Francis's Cheviot-cross Texel flock beside the glamping site

The BBQ cabin

Francis filling a log fuelled hot tub

Francis and his son Dylan are building a sheep shed

One of the log cabins

Owenea River Rest

The Connollys' flock

The BBQ hut - Mary Kate's Kitchen

Kate Connolly, Ella O'Loughlin, Deirdre Connolly and Lauren McDyre enjoy a hot tub

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Francis Connolly traded the Big Smoke for country living when he returned from London to the hills of south-west Donegal to take over his family sheep farm.

Now, six years on, Francis and his wife Deirdre run Ardara’s first glamping site from that farm.

“I was born in London but moved here to the farm when I was just seven years old as my Dad was from here originally,” says Francis. “The farm had been in the family for generations and had always been in sheep.”

