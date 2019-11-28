From beer to beauty, sales of vegan products surging across the globe

While vegan food sales were surging, no data was available to track sales of other vegan products, ranging from kilts to lipstick, as celebrities fanned the trend.

About 16pc of food products launched in 2018 had a vegan claim, up from 8pc in 2015, with the sector growing about 30pc in the year to £740m, the firm said. No earlier figures were available.

In the middle of the 25th annual World Vegan Month, Britain has overtaken Germany to become the nation with the highest number of new vegan food products launched in a year, according to market research firm Mintel.

US musician Lady Gaga launched a vegan make-up range this year and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton helped to open a meat-free burger chain.

The surge in demand comes as more consumers take note of data from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) showing that livestock produce 14.5pc of greenhouse gas emissions globally and cause large-scale deforestation.

Emma Clifford of Mintel said the boom was being driven by a change in consumer mindset and an explosion of exciting new vegan products in a sector once seen as "bland, very uninspiring". "I don't think anyone expected the vegan market to explode the way it has," Clifford said.

"We're expecting the growth that we currently see in meat-free foods to carry on over the next five years... We think the trend has got a lot of longevity."

In terms of food, products like vegan haggis and vegan burgers that bleed like meat have injected "an exciting, foodie element into this category", said Clifford.

But other industries have also taken up the vegan trend, with Mintel predicting that more fashion retailers will release vegan shoe collections this year.

Brands including Adidas and Steve Madden have launched vegan lines, while Dr Martens stomped into the market with a vegan boot.

One of the biggest names in British retail, Marks & Spencer, expanded its range of vegan clothing and accessories in the spring to keep up with consumer demand. The first Vegan Fashion Week ran in Los Angeles in February. Cosmetic companies have joined the bandwagon, with Sainsbury's, Superdrug and H&M offering vegan lines.

"We've seen brands and supermarkets fully embrace this trend," Clifford said.

Vegan food remains the frontrunner in the sector, becoming Britain's fastest-growing takeaway, according to research by the British Takeaway Campaign - and the big chains were joining the meat-free movement.

The world's No 1 burger chain, McDonald's, recently announced a trial of meatless burgers in Canada, while vegan cheese is available at Pizza Hut in Australia.

Vegan menus are taking off with airlines, including at United Airlines, Ryanair, Hawaiian Airlines and Cathay Pacific, while Guinness has removed fish guts from its filtration system to make its stout vegan-friendly.

In the US, major agricultural firms are investing in the fake-meat market, which now accounts for 5pc of American meat purchases, according to investment management firm Bernstein. That share is expected to triple over a decade, the firm said.

"Consumers are starting to realise that the kind of dirty supply chain of industrialised animal agriculture isn't something they want to support," said Zak Weston, food service analyst at US-based non-profit, The Good Food Institute.

"As more and more consumers realise that, they're starting to make choices... which reflect that new-found motivation to do good in the world."

Reuters

