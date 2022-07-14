Former Secretary General of the Department of Agriculture appointed Ornua Chairman

Irish dairy cooperative Ornua has announced the election of former Secretary General of the Department of Agriculture Aidan O’ Driscoll as Chair of the Ornua Board of Directors. Aidan replaces Denis Cregan who has retired from the role after a three-year tenure.

Ornua said Mr O'Driscoll brings a highly impressive level of experience to the role with a career spanning over 40 years in both domestic and international agri-food trade, economics, policy, and leadership.

His most recent appointment was that of Chair of the Commission on the Defence Forces, a role he took up in 2020 after serving as Secretary General of the Department of Justice for two years.

Prior to this O'Driscoll worked in a variety of high-level positions in the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine. He served as Secretary General of the Department from 2015-2018, Assistant Secretary General for Finance, EU Affairs, Economics and Climate Change from 2001 to 2015, and Chief Economist of the Department from 1995 to 2001. Prior to this Aidan had worked in Africa with Irish Aid and with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO). He is also a former Chairman of the Committee on World Food Security (CFS).

Commenting on the appointment John Jordan, CEO, Ornua, said he had no doubt that Aidan’s experience will provide valuable insight for both the Board and Executive as we continue to strive for greater success and member returns in our Ornua 2025 growth strategy.

Commenting on his new role, Aidan said, “I am honoured to be elected Chair of the Ornua Board. Having closely followed Ornua’s journey for many years, I am hugely impressed with the global commercial success it has achieved, whilst always staying loyal to its cooperative heritage and returning value back to Irish farming families. I’m looking forward to working with the Board and the Executive Team to ensure Ornua delivers on its ambitious goals for the future. I would like to pay tribute to my predecessor Denis Cregan, who ably led the Ornua Board during a period of significant change.”



