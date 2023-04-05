Former CEO of Dairygold Jim Woulfe to advise Kerry Co-op on new strategy

The Board of Kerry Co-op has confirmed the appointment of Jim Woulfe, the former CEO of Dairygold Co-op, to work as an adviser with the Board.

In a statement, it said Woulfe would work with the Board to examine the structure of Kerry Co-Op as it develops its strategy.

Woulfe has worked in the Irish dairy industry for over 40 years, in various senior management roles, including the 12 years to end 2021 as Dairygold’s Chief Executive.

Announcing the appointment, Kerry Co-Op Chairman, Denis Carroll said Kerry Co-Op is at an important juncture in its history, and said Jim’s experience and knowledge would support the Board as it develops a plan for the long-term future of the Society.

“With Jim’s support, the Board will this year undertake a strategic review of a number of priorities.

"This involves examining what is possible within the Co-Op’s shareholding structure for the benefit of all Members in line with the Society’s rule book and examining any rule changes that may be required.

"In addition, it will enable us to bring a plan to our members that outlines our long-term strategy for Kerry Co-Op. Any plans will be developed to best suit the complexity of issues, with the goal of benefitting all members in the long-term. We will report on progress as appropriate when there is news or developments to share," he said.

Woulfe, said he looks forward to supporting Kerry Co-op develop a plan for its next chapter and working closely with the Board, he said he looks forward, 'when the time is right', to engaging with the elected Representative Structure.

The board of Kerry Co-Op is currently evaluating the wording of resolutions devised by the Irish Co-Operative Society. It is envisaged that the rule changes deemed necessary and appropriate will be voted on by members at an SGM that will be held in conjunction with Kerry Co-Op’s AGM on July 5th next.