Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Former CEO of Dairygold Jim Woulfe to advise Kerry Co-op on new strategy

Former Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe Expand

Close

Former Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe

Former Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe

Former Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe

The Board of Kerry Co-op has confirmed the appointment of Jim Woulfe, the former CEO of Dairygold Co-op, to work as an adviser with the Board.

In a statement, it said Woulfe would work with the Board to examine the structure of Kerry Co-Op as it develops its strategy.

Most Watched

Privacy