Farmers were battling the aftermath of Storm Emma this week as the full costs of the Siberian cold snap were calculated.

Fodder fears growing again as farmers pick up the pieces

The south-east and east was hardest hit by the weather event, with farmers facing significant losses on a number of fronts.

Collapsed sheds due to the snow, the difficulties dairies faced in collecting milk, as well as lamb and ewe losses on sheep farms all added to the overall cost for farmers. Dairy and beef farmer Karl Winters is among the farmers dealing with significant structural damage due to heavy snowfall.

The farmer in Taghmon, Co Wexford estimated he could lose 10-20pc of his stock, with some killed outright and others injured as sheds collapsed. On Friday, part of a shed housing 140 cows came down, while the following day the roof of accommodation for 100 cattle also fell in. Four other sheds were destroyed.