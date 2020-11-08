Farming

Focus: Can Goodman's empire weather the storm?

Mark Goodman's abrupt resignation from ABP International raises the issue of who will take over from 83-year-old Larry Goodman at Ireland's largest beef processor, writes Dan White

Larry Goodman single-handedly created the modern Irish beef industry in the 1970s and 1980s, founding the ABP Food Group – his son Mark Goodman stepped down as boss of subsidiary ABP International on Tuesday Expand

Dan White Email

Last Tuesday, ABP announced that Mark Goodman, son of Larry, was stepping down as boss of its ABP International subsidiary. Mark Goodman's resignation from ABP International came just eight months after he replaced his elder brother, Laurence, on the board of ABP International's parent company, ABP Food Group.

Mark will remain on the ABP Food Group board as a non-executive director.

So why did he quit? The statement released by the company said that: "he had decided to pursue other opportunities outside the group". He has recently purchased two pubs in his native Co Louth and plans to develop his own hospitality business.

