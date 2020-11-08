Focus: Can Goodman's empire weather the storm?

Last Tuesday, ABP announced that Mark Goodman, son of Larry, was stepping down as boss of its ABP International subsidiary. Mark Goodman's resignation from ABP International came just eight months after he replaced his elder brother, Laurence, on the board of ABP International's parent company, ABP Food Group.

Mark will remain on the ABP Food Group board as a non-executive director.

So why did he quit? The statement released by the company said that: "he had decided to pursue other opportunities outside the group". He has recently purchased two pubs in his native Co Louth and plans to develop his own hospitality business.

As managing director of ABP International, Mark Goodman was head of the group's international trading arm. This involved developing new markets in China and South East Asia. He wouldn't be the first executive to tire of endless air travel and permanently living out of a suitcase.

Mark Goodman's departure from ABP International, but not from the parent company board, comes as the board itself is being extensively reshuffled. At the same time as he replaced his brother as a director in February, three other long-serving directors also left while four other new directors were recruited.

Two of these were ABP insiders but two were serious corporate heavyweights. Former Glanbia chief executive John Moloney joined the board as chairman designate. This puts him in line to succeed Larry Goodman himself. When this happens, Moloney will be stepping into some of the biggest shoes in Irish business.

Feargal O'Dwyer, who was chief financial officer of DCC until July of this year, also joined the board at this time.

Then, in September, ABP Food Group recruited another top-drawer director when former Musgrave boss Chris Martin joined the board.

This combination of highly-respected corporate veterans and industry insiders gives ABP Food Group a board of the calibre of which any PLC would be proud. Except that it isn't a PLC, far from it.

Not alone does the group remain privately owned by Larry Goodman and his family, but by registering several of the key companies in the ABP corporate structure - including ABP Foods, ABP Holdings, ABP UK Exports and ABP Bishopsgate - as unlimited companies it sidesteps, perfectly legally, any requirement to file annual accounts with the Companies Registration Office.

So just how big is ABP? Given its unlimited status, hard financial information on the group is sparse, but it claims an annual turnover of €3bn. This figure is, if anything, on the low side.

A 2019 Farmers Journal investigation revealed a complex web of a dozen companies registered in Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, Jersey and Luxembourg which had combined assets of just under €4bn and 2018 annual profits of €182m - following the Journal's exposé, Goodman's Luxembourg-registered companies were dissolved and their assets transferred to those bastions of transparency, Liechtenstein and Jersey.

One example of ABP's under-the-radar success has been the growth of C&D Foods, the company once partially owned by the family of former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds, to become Europe's largest pet food manufacturer with manufacturing sites in seven countries. C&D now dominates the private label sector and also carries out contract manufacturing on behalf of several of the leading pet food brands.

Sexy and high-profile, no. But successful and highly profitable, yes.

In addition to being by far the largest beef processor in Ireland, ABP is also one the largest beef processors in the UK and Poland.

The Goodman family has also built up a huge property portfolio in recent years, with Larry Goodman being one of the few buyers after the 2008 crash.

Among the choice assets Goodman now owns are the former Bank of Ireland headquarters on Baggot Street and the Setanta Centre on Nassau Street.

The Baggot Street building, since renamed the Miesian Plaza, is now the headquarters of the Department of Health from which the Covid- 19 case and death numbers are broadcast to a locked-down nation at teatime every evening. Coincidentally Goodman is also a major player in the private healthcare market owning the Hermitage, Blackrock and Galway clinics.

However, despite these successful diversifications, the core of the Goodman empire is still very much beef processing. Which, with over 100,000 farmers still relying on beef for their livelihoods, is what makes ABP so important to the overall Irish economy.

Ireland produces far more beef than it can ever hope to consume with almost nine out of every 10 kilos of beef originating in this country being exported - 560,000 tonnes out of 624,000 tonnes in 2019. Irish beef exports were worth €2.25bn last year. The UK still remains by far the largest market for Irish beef, taking €990m worth - 47pc of the total - in 2019.

Irish beef farmers rely on processors such ABP to find markets for this surplus beef. Despite enormous efforts to develop new markets in recent years, we are still overwhelmingly reliant on the UK and mainland Europe with only 8pc of our beef being sold into so-called international markets last year.

China had been the great white hope for ABP and other Irish beef processors. In February 2018 it signed a contract to supply Chinese restaurant chain Wowprime with €50m worth of beef. It also announced two deals to sell Irish beef on JD.com, one of the leading Chinese business-to-consumer websites.

That was before Covid-19. While it is still early days, one likely result of the pandemic is a severe cooling of relations, including economic ties, between China and most developed countries. To see what this might mean in practice one has only to look at the example of Australia - many of whose exports to China, including beef, have been targeted in an escalating dispute between the two countries.

These emerging problems in the Chinese market come as beef prices remain under pressure. While average prices paid to Irish beef farmers are about 3pc higher than those which triggered last year's bitter dispute between farmers and processors, including ABP, they are still 15pc to 16pc lower than their 2015 peak.

Irish beef farmers' relationship with Goodman is a complex one. While last year's events demonstrated no little animosity, there's more to it than that with even his harshest critics in the sector prepared to, privately, admit that he has sometimes been a force for good. It was the Goodman-owned processors who first paid farmers up front for their cattle, something now considered routine, but which was a revolutionary step when Goodman pioneered it several decades ago. Goodman and his fellow processors also deserve some credit for the fact that most Irish beef is now slaughtered and processed in Ireland rather than being exported on the hoof.

Unfortunately, this is happening at the same time as health-conscious consumers are increasingly switching to poultry and pork, or giving up meat altogether. Beef production also finds itself in the crosshairs of environmentalists. In 2018 agriculture accounted for a third of Irish carbon dioxide emissions, far more than any other sector of the economy. The main culprits it appears are cattle, ahem, breaking wind.

Even worse, our bovine friends contribute 85pc of total Irish methane emissions, which apparently is even more damaging to the environment. None of this is good news for beef farmers or companies, including ABP, which process that beef.

Still, it might not be a good idea to write off Goodman and ABP just yet. As its success with C&D demonstrates, this is a highly-adaptable organisation with the capacity to rapidly identify and exploit opportunities in an ever-changing market.

And it's not just down to Larry Goodman. Every year, ABP recruits some of the best agricultural graduates as management trainees. These rookies are immediately thrust onto the killing line where they are expected to acquire an intimate knowledge of every aspect of what is literally the guts of the business. Those who survive the initial culture shock can expect rapid promotion within the group.

In an industry where, even in good times, margins are only a few cents in the euro, a management with an in-depth knowledge of every detail of the business can often be the difference between profit and loss.

As this year's board reshuffle demonstrated once again, ABP has accumulated a deep reservoir of management talent in recent decades. ABP could never be described as a one-man band.

And yet, Larry Goodman is one of a kind. In the 1970s and 1980s he ruthlessly cut through the thicket of dealers, tanglers and other value-consuming middlemen to almost single-handedly create the modern Irish beef industry.

Then, in a fit of what now seems like insane hubris, he nearly lost it all. When Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990 and the west imposed sanctions in the run-up to the first Gulf War, Goodman was owed £180m (€229m) by Iraq for beef which it had supplied. Goodman in turn owed his banks £460m (€584m).

The government of the day was forced to pass emergency legislation to save the group from collapse and Larry Goodman lost control to the banks. It was a blow that would have crushed a lesser man. Not Larry Goodman. Within five years, with the support of a group of backers, he had paid off the banks and four years later he bought out his backers to regain complete control.

Even more remarkably, this Lazarus-like resurrection took place at the same time as a judicial inquiry chaired by future Chief Justice Liam Hamilton, the publication of whose report was a contributing factor in the fall of the 1992-1994 Fianna Fail/Labour government, publicly exposed a series of embarrassing details about the group.

Both Mark and Laurence Goodman are highly regarded in Irish business circles. ABP also has a deep pool of management from which to draw. Will this be enough to ultimately replace the group's remarkable founder?

It may or may not be significant to note that the ABP statement announcing Martin's appointment quoted Larry Goodman as welcoming him to the board rather than chairman-designate John Moloney.

Or will Larry prove to have been an irreplaceable one-of-a-kind?