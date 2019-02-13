Finishers facing six-week wait to get young bulls killed

Finishers are finding it extremely difficult to get young bulls killed, with some facing a six-week wait, it has emerged.

Other farmers with sheds full of bulls to be killed are reporting that they can only send two or three animals at a time.

The IFA's Angus Woods warned that the financial implications are "really serious for farmers tied up in it".

He said the problem was two-fold, with a low price and also a reluctance by factories in some cases to take the animals.

"Factories are unwilling to offer contracts because of Brexit," said Mr Woods. "Farmers are only getting small numbers of cattle killed; they may have a load ready to go but can only kill three or four at a time."

Prices being quoted yesterday for U-grade bulls stood at €3.50-3.60/kg; Rs were on €3.40-3.50/kg and Os were on €3.20-3.30/kg.

In addition, some finishers are reporting that factories have been vigorous in implementing cut-off weights, which vary between factories.

Maurice Brosnan of Gortatlea Mart said he is now seeing the weanling trade being impacted as some finishers are unable to shift bulls to free up space and improve cashflow.