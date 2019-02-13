Farm Ireland
Finishers facing six-week wait to get young bulls killed

Angus Woods
Angus Woods

Louise Hogan and Martin Coughlan

Finishers are finding it extremely difficult to get young bulls killed, with some facing a six-week wait, it has emerged.

Other farmers with sheds full of bulls to be killed are reporting that they can only send two or three animals at a time.

The IFA's Angus Woods warned that the financial implications are "really serious for farmers tied up in it".

He said the problem was two-fold, with a low price and also a reluctance by factories in some cases to take the animals.

"Factories are unwilling to offer contracts because of Brexit," said Mr Woods. "Farmers are only getting small numbers of cattle killed; they may have a load ready to go but can only kill three or four at a time."

Prices being quoted yesterday for U-grade bulls stood at €3.50-3.60/kg; Rs were on €3.40-3.50/kg and Os were on €3.20-3.30/kg.

In addition, some finishers are reporting that factories have been vigorous in implementing cut-off weights, which vary between factories.

Maurice Brosnan of Gortatlea Mart said he is now seeing the weanling trade being impacted as some finishers are unable to shift bulls to free up space and improve cashflow.

Also Read

"The factories need not worry about getting bulls killed next year. This time next year they won't have that problem," added the mart manager.

ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham warned it is too high risk and the economics of dairy bull beef do not stack up.

"Most factories don't want to know about dairy bull beef. Farmers with continental bulls are faring out a little better but delays in getting bulls killed is also a problem for them," he said.

"It's bad enough losing money but to have the stress of not knowing when or if you can get your bulls killed is completely unacceptable."

Mr Graham said Friesian bulls are making €3.00-€3.10/kg at present while ordinary bulls are getting €3.50-€3.60, which is still back a good 40c on this time last year.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII)pointed out that over the first five weeks of this year, the young bull kill has totalled 30,000 head which is up 6pc on the same period last year and over 14pc higher than in 2017.

The total cattle kill is up 10pc on the same period in 2017.

MII's Cormac Healy said this shows the industry is working hard to accommodate the current surge in young bull numbers.

He said the preference among key customers is for steer and heifer beef, and some buyers are excluding young bulls from their specifications.

Mr Healy said the advice still stands that farmers planning young bull production need to do so in conjunction with their processor to ensure that young bulls are in line with the market specification and scheduled for coming onto the market.

"In the meantime, the industry is doing its best to work through the unforeseen surge of young bulls," he added.

