Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Your Money: How to manage your finances when a local bank shuts

In rural Ireland, banks are upping sticks and leaving customers with a headache and long journeys

The closure of a local bank means that some people could have to drive as much as 50km to get to the next branch Expand

Close

The closure of a local bank means that some people could have to drive as much as 50km to get to the next branch

The closure of a local bank means that some people could have to drive as much as 50km to get to the next branch

The closure of a local bank means that some people could have to drive as much as 50km to get to the next branch

Louise McBride Twitter Email

When Rose Mary McDonagh's local bank closed temporarily for three months during the first Covid-19 lockdown, she faced a 40km – or around 45-minute – round trip to her next nearest branch anytime she needed to lodge a cheque.

McDonagh, who is chair of the Irish Farmers' Association's farm business committee, lives near Headford in Galway. The Bank of Ireland (BoI) Headford branch – which offers advice and self-service banking – was one of a number of BoI branches which closed temporarily between late March and late June 2020 as a result of the Covid crisis.

Although it's not possible to lodge cash or cheques to your account over-the-counter in the Headford branch, customers can use the branch's ATM to do this. When the Headford branch was closed temporarily during the first lockdown however, customers could no longer use the branch's ATM to lodge cash or cheques to their accounts. This was also the case at the other BoI branches that were temporarily closed during the first lockdown.

More On Allied Irish Banks

Most Watched

Privacy