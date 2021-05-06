Farming

Farming

Why taking on a farm employee is more than paying a wage 

With more farms being run as business enterprises, the onus is on farmers to ensure they are in compliance with Revenue and labour law considerations
 

Dairy expansion has increased the demand for fulltime farm workers Expand

Martin O'Sullivan

The growth in average dairy herd size has created a heightened demand for labour on many farms.

Sourcing and retaining farm labour has become a serious challenge. The average dairy herd today is in the region of 90 cows which is near the upper limit for a one-man operation, so any significant expansion of the typical herd will require additional labour.

