Why now is the best time to avail of tax reliefs and pass on the family farm

Farmers continue to form the backbone of the agri-food sector, which is our most important indigenous exporting industry, playing a vital role in the economy, with 135,000 farms producing over €9.5bn in output annually. In 2021, agri-food exports accounted for 9.3pc of total merchandising exports, with a value of €15.4bn, marking growth of 50pc since 2012.

The land holds a special place in Irish farmers’ hearts and with that in mind, it is important for a plan to be put in place for the future of the farm. Passing the farm from one generation to another, whether by way of a gift or inheritance, requires consideration of taxes for both parties.

Timely succession planning can help to achieve some certainty and a reduction or even elimination of taxes, thus allowing the successor to the farm to focus more on the challenges currently facing farmers, such as climate change and rising costs, rather than worrying about financing a tax bill.

The Minister for Finance announced very minor farm-specific changes in the Budget 2023 speech. A number of reliefs were extended to December 31, 2024, namely some stock relief, young trained farmer (YTF) stamp duty relief, CGT farm restructuring relief and farm consolidation stamp duty relief. Accelerated capital allowances for modern slurry storage facilities were also introduced in the Budget.

There were no tax changes announced relating to agri-farming succession, such as the reliefs referred to below, and the finance bill has confirmed this.

However, we would continue to encourage farmers to consider a lifetime transfer of the farm at an early stage. The Capital & Savings Taxes & Stamp Duty Tax Strategy Group paper and the Commission on Taxation and Welfare (COT) Report, which are the guiding documents for the Government in drafting the finance bill, have flagged a number of warning signs in the context of farm succession.

While some of the recommendations from the above reports did feature in Budget 2023, other recommendations associated with heavier taxation of capital, wealth, and consumption were left for further consultation and review. But the seed was planted, and it is likely to only be a matter of time before such proposals come under the microscope of tax administrators and policy makers.

So, what in these reports may impact upon farm succession?

The Tax Strategy Group considered options such as reducing/increasing the CAT rate and group thresholds, reducing agricultural and business reliefs to 80pc and the extension of farm consolidation relief and YTF stamp duty relief. Specifically, on YTF stamp duty relief, the paper noted that the age profile of Irish farmers continues to be a cause for concern, with the Teagasc National Farm Survey reporting the average age of farmers in Ireland in 2020 as 59.2 years, up from 55.4 years in 2016.

The Government therefore recognised the challenge of succession management for farmers and the importance of the tax reliefs such as those outlined below. It could reasonably be inferred then, having read this paper, that there is no cause for concern for farmers in the context of succession. However, any comfort would be short-lived in light of the COT Report published in September.

The COT, in the context of farm succession, recommended measures including: restricting the CGT principal private residence relief over time; introducing a lifetime limit on all disposals of businesses and farms to children that qualify for retirement relief; substantially reducing the CAT Group

A threshold of €335,000 to bring it closer to the Group B threshold of €32,500; reducing the level of agricultural and business relief as they consider the current 90pc reduction to be excessive and amending the qualifying conditions for both reliefs to incentivise and ensure more active participation in the farm or business.

While none of the above recommendations were transposed from this report into the finance bill, this may be the calm before the storm as these recommendations may well feature in future budgets.

Currently there are generous agri-succession reliefs available such as the following:

​Capital Gains Tax (CGT) — landowner

Where the landowner is over 55 and has owned and farmed the lands for over 10 years, they may qualify for retirement relief to reduce or eliminate their CGT liability. There is no limit on this relief where the parent is aged between 55 and 65, however, once they reach 66, a retirement relief limit of €3m would apply on a transfer to a child and it is therefore important to plan around this as required.

A transfer of the farmhouse in which the landowner has resided should qualify for principal private residence relief, however, it would also be important to ensure that the landowner is sufficiently provided for on a transfer of their home.

​Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) — Beneficiary

A child can receive gifts or inheritances from both of their parents of up to €335,000, with CAT arising on the excess over this amount (currently at 33pc). This is a lifetime limit, so all previous gifts or inheritances received since December 5, 1991 would reduce this limit.

However, there is a valuable relief for a farm transfer known as agricultural relief, which would reduce the taxable value of the agricultural property by 90pc for CAT purposes. For example, a transfer of a farm valued at €2m, with agricultural relief applying, would be considered €200,000 for CAT purposes and — as this would not exceed the CAT-free limit of €335,000 — no CAT should arise for the child (CAT of €550,000 could otherwise arise).

There are conditions to be satisfied to qualify for agricultural relief, encouraging the active farming use of the lands, but with proper planning these can be relatively easily satisfied.

​Stamp Duty — Beneficiary

The current rate of stamp duty is 7.5pc on non-residential property which can be difficult to fund for the child who receives farmland but no cash. However, there is a relief for a transfer of farmlands to a blood relative who will be actively farming, known as consanguinity relief, which reduces this rate to 1pc, making this cost much more manageable.

Young trained farmers, aged under 35 and holding an agricultural qualification, may also avail of a full stamp duty exemption where they will farm the lands themselves.

As a result of the above reliefs, with proper planning, the transfer of the farm can be completed with little to no taxes arising thereby retaining much needed cash for investment in the farming business to ensure its viability into the future.

However, in light of the COT recommendations in particular, putting a plan in place for the succession of the farm is now more important than ever. While a lifetime transfer ensures certainty in terms of valuations and tax reliefs, when it comes to succession, the landowner does not have to retire and hang up their wellingtons; in many cases, they may not retire.

Sinéad Dooley, Tax Director, Private Clients; and Tatiana Kelly, Senior Manager, Tax Technical and Policy, Deloitte