Why it still pays to switch to dairy – the hard economics of starting up a dairy unit

Back in 2016 I wrote a piece examining the feasibility of establishing a 120-cow dairy enterprise. I concluded that dairying, apart from some very large beef or tillage units, was the only mainstream farm enterprise that could support a viable business model that offers the farmer a comfortable living from full time farming.

In the intervening seven years, if anything, the situation has gotten worse, as I analyse the prospects for a similar dairy start-up in 2023.

What has changed?

Back in that 2016 article. I made no reference to climate change or water quality as being serious considerations. These two issues have now moved to centre stage and will have to be an essential part of the planning process.

The unfettered expansion that we believed to exist after the abolition of quotas in 2015 no longer applies.

Nevertheless, there are plenty aspirant new milk producers out there that will be unaffected by the threats as referred to, by virtue of lower stocking density and having adequate land to support their enterprise in a less intensive environment.

Planning required

Switching to dairy requires serious thought, planning, analysis and assessment. Apart from the financial considerations and lifestyle demands, if you are to succeed in dairying, you will need knowledge and expertise.

You can’t expect to convert from being a drystock or tillage farmer to being a dairy farmer overnight, or you’ll be in for a big shock.

I feel that no farmer should consider a new start-up dairy enterprise without proper training and experience in managing a dairy herd.

There are a number of other boxes that need to be ticked, to determine whether the project has a realistic chance of success.

The primary one is land availability and suitability. The trend of having to expand in order to maintain profitability is unlikely to change, so even if your land base today seems adequate, it may be a major constraint in the future.

Then there’s labour. The average dairy herd size is rapidly approaching the limits of a one-person operation: the average herd size is 105 cows, up from 76 in 2016.

If your farm structure lends it itself to robots, that may be the road to travel.

Typical scenario

To compare like with like, I will repeat my 2016 case study, which was based on new milking facilities and partial modification of existing facilities and made the following assumptions:

■ The unit will be based on 80 cows, and rising to 120 cows by year 5;

■ Milk yield per cow in year 1 is 4,500 litres rising to 5,500L in year 5;

■ Milk production will start in spring 2023;

■ 125ac are owned and a further 25ac are rented;

■ Existing farm machinery range is adequate;

■ Existing cattle housing can be modified and extended to suit;

■ Silage harvesting will be done by contractor;

■ The gross margin per cow reflects a 10pc replacement rate applying up to year 3 and 20pc thereafter;

■ The gross margin per cow reflects a veterinary cost that will be 20pc higher in the first two years;

■ Non-family labour requirement met by farm relief at 8-12 hours per week.

■ Start-up dairy stock in years 1-3 are based on 80 bought in (from proceeds of sale of suckler herd ) and 40 home reared. Thereafter replacements are contract reared, which is reflected in the projected gross margin;

■ Total borrowings will amount to €442,000 (see Table A) based on a 15-year term with a moratorium on principal in years 1 & 2;

■ Basic Payment was €19,000 in 2022. This level is typical for a farmer who previously operated a suckler enterprise on 50ha.

Conclusions

The good news is that this 120-cow project is self-sustaining and achieves a cashflow surplus from year two after providing for reasonable personal drawings for the operator.

The bad news is that when fully established, it requires a milk price of at least 47c/L to achieve a balanced cashflow.

The conclusions to be drawn from the budget as set out can be summarised as follows:

■ Setting up a new dairy enterprise based on 120 cows will require a minimum average milk price in the first three years of around 48c/L to sustain a balanced cashflow based on a borrowing need in the region of €440,000;

■ A 1c/L variation in milk price at full production will amount to €6,000 per annum, as will a 1c/L variation in production costs;

■ A €100,000 variation in debt will effect cashflow by €9,600 per annum, which is equivalent to 1.6c/L;

■ At full production, an enterprise of this scale will only sustain 0.2 of an additional labour unit. So, where family labour is not a reality, this represents a challenging demand, and robots have to be a consideration;

■ Comparing the figures with 2016, the relentless pressure for increased scale to maintain margins continues unabated.

Martin O’Sullivan is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie