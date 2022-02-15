Why I started paying into a pension when I was just 25

I was very young when I realised the wisdom of making provision for unexpected events and feasible transitions.

I was 20 years of age when my father had a stroke and was forced into retirement from the family farm at Dunbell, Co Kilkenny. He was 64 then and had no personal pension provision, while my mother was 59.

It was a small farm but it was a full-time job. I was able to receive an Installation Aid grant and my mother was accepted for the Early Retirement Scheme, and between those two supports it just about worked.

But the stress involved — and the practical challenges in trying to make sure my parents had a living pension and I had enough to take the farm forward — put an awareness in me very early on that you have to make provision.

That’s why I started my own personal pension at just 25 and I’ve paid into that — as and when the fluctuating income from a farm dictates — ever since.

I can imagine people thinking it was a strange decision for a young fella of 25 to take. But I took a view then that I’ve never regretted: when I come to 65 I want to be in a position to retire — if that’s what I want to do at that stage!

The real problem for farmers making private pension provision is that their incomes can fluctuate so wildly. So you must look for a flexibility that allows you to reduce or suspend your contributions if milk price falls or collapses, as it did around 2016 for nearly two years.

I’m familiar with the ICMSA Farm Management Deposit Scheme that we feel exactly answers that question, but certainly something specific needs to be looked at.

The other thing I’d recommend is that, right from the word ‘go’, you get independent expert advice and that you be an active investor: don’t automatically insist or follow recommendations to buy just equity units.

We all know people who were coming up to retirement age 12 years ago when the equity markets collapsed — and personal pension funds with just months to go to draw-down were wiped out.

So always ensure your pensions are spread in a way that minimises risk; the rule of thumb is that you withdraw from equities the closer you get to pension age and move towards cash or gilts.

You’re in equities when you are 33 and you’re in gilts at 63.

If you have some disposable income, then pension provision is the most tax-efficient way of saving.

I know there’s a huge reluctance in Irish farm culture to consider selling a family farm ever, and particularly to fund a retirement, but I can’t say I understand that completely — particularly if there isn’t an obvious successor.

I think sometimes we invest too much emotion in the preservation of our farms for future generations, sometimes at the expense of providing for a decent retirement for the generations that have worked the farms for their whole lives.

Nor am I convinced that the State pension is going to remain at present levels.

I think the reluctance to raise the pension age past 66 is very revealing: politicians must know it’s not going to be tenable to continue paying the same pension rates where people are living longer and the ratio of workers-to-pensioners is falling drastically.

They say it’s a question of fairness; but it’s actually not: it’s a question of maths. We won’t be able to do it, and the maths is already telling us that.

That’s why I’m happy that I made the decision to make my own provision that I’ll be able to use in addition to whatever the State pension is.

Nobody likes talking about these things or contemplating the day when you retire.

But from personal experience I know that sometimes it’s not a case of when you want to retire but when the decision is made for you.

And you have to have options then.

Denis Drennan chair of the ICMSA Farm and Rural Affairs Committee