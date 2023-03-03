What the changes to the stamp duty exemption will mean for your farm

How often is it said that certain things are too good to last? This may now be the case for young farmers who intend to avail of the stamp duty exemption and trade as a limited company.

Over the years, successive governments have introduced various measures to encourage farm succession.

With the possible exception of the Early Farm Retirement Scheme, the most effective measure has been the Stamp Duty Exemption Scheme for young, trained farmers, which encourages farmers to transfer the farm before their appointed successor reached the age of 35.

Because the young trained farmer is required to farm the holding on a full-time basis (more than 50pc of normal working hours) for a five-year period, a large proportion of family farms where the exemption has been availed of are dairy farms.

Dairy is generally the only sector where the successor will be in a position to farm on a full-time basis.

Many dairy farms are trading as companies or perhaps intend to trade as a company, and this is where Revenue have recently thrown a spanner in the works.

The most recent update of the Revenue stamp duty manual states “the transferee must farm the land themselves and not through a company. The relief is not intended to apply where a farm is leased to a company or for companies to benefit from the relief.”

This is surely a case of giving with one hand and taking back with the other.

The update says the policy intent behind young trained farmer relief is to encourage younger generations of farmers with qualifications to take on farms. It is bewildering to square that statement with their prohibition on trading through a company.

The consequences

Many family farms are already trading as companies, so they will have no option but to forgo the exemption.

For a typical 100ac farm, this could amount to €15,000 currently. This will remove one of the main incentives to passing on the farm in a timely manner, which is surely contrary to the intended purpose of the measure in the first place.

Many other farms are now going to be faced with the choice of availing of the stamp duty exemption but forfeiting the opportunity to trade as company for a five-year period.

Alternatively, they can forfeit the exemption and opt to trade as a company.

Either way, there is going to be a substantial cost, be that in stamp duty cost or tax savings foregone.

Those who avail of the exemption and later decide to incorporate will be required to pay the stamp duty that would have been due in the first place along with interest.

The following case study highlights the dilemma farmers will face and the importance of having the situation thoroughly appraised.

The very purpose for which the stamp duty exemption was intended is being threatened: if the incentive is not being availed of, many transfers may be put on the back burner.

Case study

Joe intends to transfer his 140ac holding to his son Pat. The farm is valued at €2m. Joe has an established dairy enterprise and his tax bills are becoming unmanageable so he is contemplating the formation of a limited company.

By availing of the stamp duty exemption there will be a saving of €20,000.

Joe and Pat have been informed by the family’s accountant that the formation and set-up cost of a company will be €5,000 and increased accountancy fees will be €1,200 per annum, so the total additional administrative cost of trading as a company for the first five-year period will be €11,000.

Accordingly, to offset the stamp duty cost and the company administrative cost, there will need to be a saving in tax of €31,000 over the five years, or

€6,200 per year on average.

So a five-year profit projection will be required along with the associated tax implications. This is a job for both the accountant and the agricultural advisor.

The tams grant issue

The Revenue Commissioners are not the only ones who appear to be determined to spoil the party.

The Department of Agriculture also seems to be intent on giving with one hand and taking back with the other.

Where a registered farm partnership avails of the higher rates of grant for the young farmer and the higher investment limits available to such partnerships, there is a clawback of the additional relief gained, resulting from the higher limits where the partnership changes over to a company within five years of receipt of the grant aid.

The cost is not quite as penal as with the stamp duty exemption, in that the clawback is reduced by one fifth for each year that the partnership was in existence.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie