What the changes to the stamp duty exemption will mean for your farm

New rule that ‘transferee must not farm through a company’ will cost a lot of farms a lot of money – and will require some big decisions for anyone considering transferring land

Counter-productive: The very purpose for which the stamp duty exemption was intended is being threatened: if the incentive is not being availed of, many transfers may be put on the back burner. Photo: Getty Expand

Martin O'Sullivan

How often is it said that certain things are too good to last? This may now be the case for young farmers who intend to avail of the stamp duty exemption and trade as a limited company.

Over the years, successive governments have introduced various measures to encourage farm succession.

