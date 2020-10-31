We closed our open farm due to Covid...can we claim some of the losses against our 2019 tax bill?

Q. I run a small open farm business in Kerry. We had to close from March this year due to lockdown, and have only been able to open again since early August. We have incurred losses this year of up to €35,000-plus. Can we claim some of this against our 2019 tax bill?

Among the tax measures announced as part of the Government’s July Jobs Stimulus was the provision of temporary income tax relief for self-employed individuals, according to the consumer tax manager at Taxback.com Marian Ryan.

This means that if your business earned a profit in 2019 but lost revenue in 2020 due to the pandemic, you could claim to have those losses carried back and deducted from your 2019 profits, to a limit of €25,000.

In effect, this would reduce the amount of tax you would be paying on your 2019 earnings, maybe even eliminating it, depending on how much you have to pay, Ms Ryan said. A number of unused capital allowances also apply for deduction, where those allowances apply to the relevant period. If you find that only part of the specified allowances you are claiming for relates to the relevant period, then apportionment will be made in proportion the number of weeks or months in the respective period, she added. If you are applying for this relief, you will have to calculate your tax for 2020 before the year actually ends. In Budget 2021 the Government said the debt warehousing scheme will be expanded to include taxpayers who are self-assessed. The scheme is available if, because of the impact of Covid-19, they are unable to pay their income tax liabilities 2019 and Preliminary Tax 2020. You can apply for your 2019 liability and your 2020 liabilities to be warehoused. Debts that are warehoused are subject to 0pc interest for 12 months. After this 12-month period, a reduced interest rate of 3pc per annum will apply.