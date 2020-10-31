Farming

We closed our open farm due to Covid...can we claim some of the losses against our 2019 tax bill?

Some farm businesses have been impacted by Covid restrictions (Chris Ison/PA)

Some farm businesses have been impacted by Covid restrictions (Chris Ison/PA)

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Q. I run a small open farm business in Kerry. We had to close from March this year due to lockdown, and have only been able to open again since early August. We have incurred losses this year of up to €35,000-plus. Can we claim some of this against our 2019 tax bill?

A. Among the tax measures announced as part of the Government’s July Jobs Stimulus was the provision of temporary income tax relief for self-employed individuals, according to the consumer tax manager at Taxback.com Marian Ryan.

This means that if your business earned a profit in 2019 but lost revenue in 2020 due to the pandemic, you could claim to have those losses carried back and deducted from your 2019 profits, to a limit of €25,000.